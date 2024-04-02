Nigerian Army Explains Cause Behind Explosion at Ikeja Cantonment | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Tinubu prepares to attend the inauguration ceremony of Senegal’s president-elect

Electricity tariff hike impending as FG increases gas price

EFCC chairman threatens anyone committing fraud, cites ex-gov’s trials

Naira gains over British Pounds, trades at ₦1,646/£

Nigerian army explains cause behind explosion at Ikeja Cantonment

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria is set to travel to Dakar, Senegal, today, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, to support the inauguration ceremony of the country’s newest president, Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

Having received an invitation from the Senegalese government, Tinubu’s journey to Senegal will mark his first visit since he became the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government.

The president will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tugar and some other senior government officials to attend the inauguration ceremony of the youngest president-elect in Africa.

The federal government has announced, in the face of inflation, that it would be increasing the price of its natural gas for power generation to $2.42 per metric million British units (mmbu).

The previous price for the natural gas needed for power generation through thermal power plants was capped at $2.18 mmbu.

Nigeria’s electricity relies heavily on thermal power plants fired by natural gas. Hence, the increase in the gas price is expected to affect the citizens whose electricity tariff will, without doubt, be increased.

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has threatened anyone found committing fraud against the virtues and laws of the country.

The Chairman promised Nigerians to curb the rampant anti-graft crimes destroying the country’s image by going after anyone guilty of economic and financial crimes.

Olukoyede cited an example of the two ex-governors whom the agency has investigated and prosecuted for their illicit acts, stating that no one is safe regardless of their status in the country.

The naira has, in recent days, appreciated in the foreign exchange market, currently gaining over ₦200 against the British Pounds.

According to the report, the naira began the month with ₦1,942/£ but closed at ₦1,646/£.

The Nigerian currency has seen massive growth in the FX market due to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directives, which have helped tremendously.

The Nigerian military has come out to explain what happened at the Ikeja Cantonment, Lagos State, as nearby residents were terrified of the explosion.

The army’s spokesperson, Major-General Onyema Nwachukwu, ruled the incident as a ‘minor explosion’ on farmland beside the mammy market. He claimed the cause of the explosion was as a result of the burning of refuse and other flammable products.

“Fortunately, no casualty was recorded in the incident. However, given that the Cantonment was recently cleared and certified free of unexploded ordnances, we understand that there could be concerns among the general public due to the historical antecedent of explosion within the Cantonment.

“The NA, therefore, wishes to assure the public that the situation is under control as the NA Engineers Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has cordoned off the area of the farmland to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion,” the Nigerian army statement reads.