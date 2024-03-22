Nigerian Content Creators Will Soon Be Able to Monetise Their Content on Social Media | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Federal Government reportedly still indebted to foreign airlines, owes $29 million

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Contrary to the earlier report of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) paying off all its foreign exchange (FX) backlog, reports have revealed that the federal government remains indebted to foreign airlines as they owe about $29 million.

According to local media outlets, the $29 million owed to the foreign airlines is archived in a category of unverified debts, which the affected airlines have been unable to present to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) during payment of debts.

Some reports have claimed that the overall debt owed to foreign airlines is around $700 million. However, the officials have requested that such information is outdated and should be debunked.

In its bid to reduce the number of temporary foreign residents in the country, Canada has, for the first time, declared its decision to reduce the number of temporary foreign workers.

Ottawa, Canada, has revealed that it would be clamping down on the number of temporary residents, bringing it down to 5% over the next three years as the current statistics is at 6.2%.

According to the information, the restrictions on temporary foreign workers will begin on May 1, 2024.

On February 20, 2024, a bill proposing the creation of state police for the 36 states in Nigeria passed its second reading at the House of Representatives. Recently, 16 states have submitted their reports considering the establishment of state police.

The need for the creation of state police stems from the considerable insecurity which is crippling the nation and has rendered the state governments powerless against the culprits.

Although all 36 states have expressed their desire to have their state police combat crimes and effectively enforce their laws and regulations upon their state residents, some fear that some state governments could abuse this power.

Nigerian content creators are about to enjoy the benefits of their talent and skills as leaders and executives of these social media platforms have announced methods in which Nigerians can now monetise their content on social media.

The President of Global Affairs at Meta Inc, Nick Clegg, revealed in a meeting with President Bola Tinubu that Meta planned to empower Nigerian creators with monetisation tools on Instagram and Facebook.

According to Nick Clegg, these tools will significantly assist creators in earning a living through the engagement gathered on their pages.

Similarly, TikTok also released a new program for content creators, which permits them to earn on the social media platform. However, criteria must be met before a content creator can automatically earn money from their content.

Nigerian banks have introduced new regulations for customers interested in buying dollars as the Naira is expected to appreciate ₦1,300/dollar.

Following the positive stance of the naira against the US dollar in both official and black markets in recent times, commercial banks have set new rules which will take effect starting April 1, 2024.

According to these banks, prospective clients are expected to submit evidence of a three-year Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) before being considered eligible to buy US dollars from the bank.