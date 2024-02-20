Nigerian Fashion Designer Tolu Coker Showcases ‘Broken English’ Collection At The London Fashion Week 2024

The British-Nigerian fashion designer was one to look out for at the 2024 London Fashion Week (LFW).

The fashion designer rose through the levels to become one of the biggest and most successful Nigerian and African fashion designers in the fashion industry, with her ardent skills and steadfast determination to her fashion ideas, dreams, and heritage.

Tolu Coker stays true to her heritage, pursuing a career that embodies the Nigerian (Yorùbá) culture.

In this year’s London Fashion Week, the designer launched her Autumn Winter 2024 ‘Broken English’ collection as a chance to tell Nigerian stories with dignity.

In 2023, Tolu Coker also walked her ‘Irapada’ (redemption) collection on the Spring 2024 London Fashion Week runway, making use of all black-skinned models who performed excellently on the runway as they displayed the artistry of Tolu Coker’s mind and how she executes her unique taste in fashion.

Aside from the models who were dressed in Tolu Coker’s Autumn Winter 2024 Broken English collection, Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage was in attendance at the LFW, wearing Tolu Coker’s designs.

Here are the looks from Tolu Coker’s Broken English collection at the London Fashion Week.