Nigerian Fashion Designer Tolu Coker Showcases ‘Broken English’ Collection At The London Fashion Week 2024

Tolu Coker

The British-Nigerian fashion designer was one to look out for at the 2024 London Fashion Week (LFW).

The fashion designer rose through the levels to become one of the biggest and most successful Nigerian and African fashion designers in the fashion industry, with her ardent skills and steadfast determination to her fashion ideas, dreams, and heritage.

Tolu Coker stays true to her heritage, pursuing a career that embodies the Nigerian (Yorùbá) culture.

In this year’s London Fashion Week, the designer launched her Autumn Winter 2024 ‘Broken English’ collection as a chance to tell Nigerian stories with dignity.

In 2023, Tolu Coker also walked her ‘Irapada’ (redemption) collection on the Spring 2024 London Fashion Week runway, making use of all black-skinned models who performed excellently on the runway as they displayed the artistry of Tolu Coker’s mind and how she executes her unique taste in fashion.

Aside from the models who were dressed in Tolu Coker’s Autumn Winter 2024 Broken English collection, Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage was in attendance at the LFW, wearing Tolu Coker’s designs.

Here are the looks from Tolu Coker’s Broken English collection at the London Fashion Week.

Tags: , , , , ,

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 15, 2024

Who Wore It Best? See Your Favourite Celebs Dress in Red on Valentine’s Day

February 14 was the celebration of Valentine’s Day, a day in the year when lovers, friends, and even the single ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 10, 2024

Here’s How Your Favourite Celebs Shut Down Veekee James’ Wedding Party

Award-winning celebrity fashion designer Victoria James (Veekee James) celebrated her wedding to her husband, Femi Atere. The wedding was the ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 1, 2024

10 Nollywood Fashion Girlies That Get It

Fashion is unique to us all; from risqué outfits showing a little skin to alté styles, sequined gowns, and hate ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 24, 2024

Top Ten Nigerian Fashion Brands

The Nigerian fashion brands are a testament to time, displaying culture, tradition, and creativity through their bespoke attire worn by ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 18, 2024

Inside Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Looks At The 2024 Paris Fashion Week

Many know the famous Pharrell Williams for his music, but the singer-songwriter and rapper has always had an eccentric eye ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 13, 2024

Best Looks From the Milan Fashion Week Men’s Fall/Winter 2024

With the start of the new year begins a new cycle of global fashion weeks, a weekly event that occurs ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail