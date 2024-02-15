Nigerian Lawmakers Seek Change From Presidential System Of Government To Parliamentary System | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG says it can no longer support electricity subsidy

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The federal government has raised concern about the increased funds it uses for electricity subsidies, claiming Nigeria now owes over N3 trillion in the power sector.

The federal government also shared that the stipulated amount to be spent on electricity subsidy in 2024 is N3 trillion, but the power sector was given N450 billion as budget.

“N450bn is less than 20 per cent of the almost N3tn required for a subsidy if we must continue at the current price (for electricity). So these are things that we need to decide on as a nation,” the minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu, said.

The House of Representatives has requested that the federal government ban the usage of styrofoam products in the country, citing its significant environmental and health risks.

The lawmakers demand that the federal government stop importing, producing, and distributing styrofoam products in all 774 local government areas across Nigeria.

According to the House of Representatives, styrofoam products contain chemicals which can inadvertently cause cancer, vision and hearing loss.

The Senate recently unveiled the 45-member committee reviewing and amending the 1999 constitution after its initial announcement eight months ago.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the news along with informing the senate that there would be use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the reviewing of the constitution.

The Senate looks to amend the 1999 constitution because it believes some archaic clauses need to be fixed and set according to the current time.

Ughelli, Delta State, was a hot zone on February 14 as youths trooped out in numbers to protest against the unfair and illegal actions carried out by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in the state.

The youths complained about the unsanctioned searches, illegal extortion and police brutality, which they had to endure in fear for their lives by the paramilitary.

The protesters clamoured for the attention of the leaders of NPF, demanding sanctions on these police officers who are soiling the dignity of the police force.

Sixty lawmakers have made known their intention to return the current ruling system of government (presidential) to a parliamentary system—a mode which Nigeria first operated after receiving independence from 1960 to 1966.

The lawmakers proposed the bill is expected to lay the groundwork for the preparation of the transformation of the system of government in 2031.

The bill was led by an APC lawmaker representing Lagos state, Wale Raji, as he explained his reason for demanding the change of the current ruling system of government.

The sixty lawmakers stated the reason for their intentions to be the cost of running the government and the “overbearing powers” of the president in the country.