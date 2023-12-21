Nigerian Railway Corporation Announces Free Train Rides This Festive Season | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Turkey welcomes Nigerian students to apply for fully-funded scholarships

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Turkey welcomes Nigerian students to apply for fully-funded scholarships

The Turkish Government invites Nigerian and other international students to apply for a fully-funded scholarship.

The scholarship programme covers all degrees, from bachelor’s degree, Master’s or PhD.

According to the Türkiye scholarship website, the scholarship will cover the tuition fee, student accommodation, and a monthly stipend.

Nigerian Railway Corporation announces free train rides this festive season

The Nigerian Railway Commission (NRC) has joined the festivities by offering free train ride tickets to everyone looking to travel within Nigeria.

The agency announced that there would be free train rides from December 21 to January 4, 2024.

This move was influenced by the president, who approved a 50% reduction in interstate transport fares.

Travellers have been advised to receive their tickets online via the e-ticketing platforms, as tickets will no longer be issued at the train stations.

President Bola Tinubu ordered a 50% price slash on all bus fares during interstate travels

The president of Nigeria has called for a 50% price slash on every bus fare and train fee. This thoughtful action made it easier for those travelling to spend the holidays with their families.

The price slash on road travel will begin on December 21 till January 4.

However, Nigerians have expressed mixed feelings about this initiative as they fear there is no monitoring body to ensure it is enforced.

Governor of Cross River extends Christmas holiday by 14 days for civil servants

The Governor of Cross River state, Bassey Otu, approved the extension of the Christmas holidays from December 20 to January 2, 2024, exempting those with important duties.

The governor disclosed that he wanted civil servants to spend more time with their families and actively participate in the Calabar Carnival festival.

113 generals retire from the Nigerian army

Over 100 military generals retired from the Nigerian Army, and the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, lauded them for their excellent service to the nation.

The minister promised the retiring generals that they would receive their pension fees swiftly, and he asked that they prepare for the next phase of their lives as they leave the military.