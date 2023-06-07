Nigerian Singer Portable Welcomes Third Child in Over a Year

Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has joyfully announced the arrival of his third child within a span of 12 months. The singer and his latest partner, Ashabi Simple, shared the delightful news on Instagram, accompanied by heartwarming pictures of the newborn and the expectant mother.

Expressing gratitude, the Instagram post conveyed heartfelt appreciation for the blessings received. It read, “He has done so much for us, I can’t tell it all. Thank you, God, for the journey so far. I am thrilled to embrace motherhood. Stay tuned for my lengthy note of gratitude. But for now, let’s celebrate.”

The post further extended congratulations to Portable and Ashabi Simple, while also expressing prayers for the well-being and protection of their newborn child, Anuoluwapo Fitilamihan.

The family excitedly welcomed another member to the Badmus family, referring to the newborn as a “Tuesday king” and emphasizing their heritage of producing future leaders.

This new addition comes after Portable’s second child with Omobewaji Ewatomi, one of his previous partners, arrived in June of the previous year.

Just six months later, the singer announced the birth of a child with Keji, making her his third baby mama. Additionally, Portable has a child with another lover named Zainab Badmus.

Notably, the singer has previously expressed his intention to have twelve wives before turning 40, and he has already acquired six wives and numerous children before reaching 30.

He candidly shared his aspirations, stating, “I am not yet 30, and I already have six wives. I just want to inform you so you would be aware.”

Portable, known for his energetic performances and unique musical style, continues to embrace fatherhood with open arms, celebrating the arrival of each new child with joy and gratitude.