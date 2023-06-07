Nigerian Student Arrested in UK for Allegedly Dating Minors

Cyril Kenneth, a Nigerian student pursuing his Master’s degree in Belfast, United Kingdom, has been apprehended by the police on accusations of engaging in relationships with minors. A video circulating on social media, shared by Warriors of Children, captured the moment he was confronted and subsequently arrested for his alleged involvement in grooming underage individuals.

Kenneth relocated to the UK in February 2023 to pursue his studies. Reports suggest that he had been engaging in conversations with children between the ages of 14 and 15. Disturbingly, multiple children came forward, providing evidence of his grooming and sexual harassment, leading to his arrest by law enforcement authorities.

Through text messages exchanged with some of the victims, Kenneth was found to have sent inappropriate pictures without their consent, requested personal addresses, and even invited one individual to his residence for intimate purposes, among other disturbing messages.

During the interrogation, the suspect admitted to the crimes, attributing them to temptation from the devil. He further claimed that he reached out to the children because he sought companionship as a newcomer to the country.

Following his confession, Cyril Kenneth was handed over to the police for further investigation and potential prosecution. The authorities will conduct a thorough examination of the evidence and pursue legal actions in accordance with the law.