Nigerians and other International Students Allegedly being Deregistered by UK Universities | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FAAN relocates headquarters from Abuja to Lagos

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) released a signed memo indicating that it would relocate its headquarters from Abuja to Lagos.

Signed by the managing director of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, the memo stated that “the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development has directed that the Headquarters of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) should be relocated from Abuja to Lagos.”

The FAAN headquarters was once located in Lagos State before being moved to Abuja in 2020 by ex-president Muhammadu Buhari.

Super Eagles beat AFCON host Côte D’Ivoire 1-0

Nigeria’s Super Eagles were all smiles after beating the 2024 African Cup of Nations hosting country Côte d’Ivoire in a match resulting in 1-0.

The match was played at the Olympic Stadium in Ebimpé, and both teams failed to score within the first half of the football match.

The match’s second half was the miracle round, as Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong led Nigeria into the second position in Group A through a penalty win.

Nigerians and other international students allegedly being deregistered by UK universities

The president of Nigerians in the UK Community (NIUK), Benjamin Kuti, disclosed this information in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the news, universities in the United Kingdom allegedly remove Nigerian and international students from their registration lists, advising that they return to their countries.

There have been speculations as to why the UK universities have deregistered students, and the reasons are suspected to be late repayment of tuition fees and the new stringent laws in the UK.

Sharia Council accuses Tinubu of marginalisation

The Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN) has accused President Bola Tinubu of ignoring them since he came into power in May 2023.

The organisation held a two-day conference where they discussed at length their regret in supporting a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential elections.

The president has since responded to the accusations, requesting a meeting with the members of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria at the Aso Villa, Abuja.

Nigerian woman appointed Lord Mayor of Leeds in the UK

A 48-year-old Nigerian woman named Abigail Marshall-Katung has been unanimously chosen by her colleagues to become the new Lord Mayor of Leeds in the UK after serving at the Leeds City Council for five years.

Abigail is the first person of African descent to occupy this post. She moved to the UK in 2000 to study politics and has since been active in the political arena of her community.

Coun Abigail Marshall-Katung will resume her role in May when her predecessor, Coun Al Garthwaite, will step down.