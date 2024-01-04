Nigerians Likely To Face Fuel Scarcity As Oil Marketers Halt Importation 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Sadiya Farouq likely to be arrested by the EFCC on the grounds of fraud

NUC uncovers 37 illegal universities in Nigeria

Nigerians likely to face fuel scarcity as oil marketers halt importation

FAO report indicates the rising of staple foods prices in Nigeria

Nigerian art student breaks Guinness World Record

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Buhari’s ex-Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouq, might be arrested by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) due to her involvement in the pilfering of ₦37.1 billion laundered during her tenure.

Although Sadiya has been asked to visit EFCC’s investigators, she has rejected the offer and refuses to clear her name.

According to the investigations, Sadiya Farouq laundered ₦37.1 billion in office through a contractor known as James Okwete.

The Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC) revealed recently that through the help of the Department of State Services, it has identified 37 illegal universities in Nigeria.

The Acting Secretary of NUC, Chris Maiyaki, shared this information with a media outlet as he urged parents to verify the credibility of universities on the NUC website in hopes that their children and beneficiaries have not fallen victim to these schools.

This news comes shortly after the suspension of degree certificates from two West African countries after a journalist revealed how he could acquire a degree quickly and be deployed for NYSC within two months.

Despite the fuel subsidy removal, Nigerians are likely to experience their first fuel scarcity in 2024 as oil marketers have chosen to stop the sale and importation of oil due to the price hike in the sale of fuel.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) argued that since the exchange rate between the dollar and naira is unstable, petrol should be sold at ₦1,200/litre.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) shared its report revealing that there would be an inflation in the prices of staple foods like rice, maise, cereals and more in Nigeria and other West African countries.

According to the report, the cause of this price surge is primarily affected by the decline in production, trade restrictions, and worldwide geopolitical influences.

A Nigerian student at Savannah College of Art and Design, Atlanta, USA, has broken the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest painting marathon after surpassing 60 hours set by Robert Palmaerts in 2023, a decade ago.

Chancellor Ahaghotu secured the record by painting for 100 hours. His accomplishment was publicised by the GWR on its social media pages, making Chancellor the title holder.

The Nigerian artist spent four days painting 106 pieces, each with a different story to match his mood as he continued with the challenge.

“One thing I love about the paintings I created is that they represented my moods and how I felt when I created them,” Ahaghotu explained.