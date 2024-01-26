Nigerians Worry About Naira Hitting ₦2,000 as it Falls to ₦1,410/$ | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Commissioner accused of acquiring a false degree from foreign university

President Tinubu conveys disappointment in Super Eagles’ performance at AFCON

Nigerians worry about Naira hitting ₦2,000 as it falls to ₦1,410/$

Lawmakers demand that FG make the Chinese Yuan the official forex currency in Nigeria

NLC accuses Tinubu of ruling a country that is anti-people and based on the advice of the World Bank and IMF

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Commissioner accused of acquiring a false degree from foreign university

A Taraba Youth’s Commissioner, Joseph Joshua, has been charged with lying about his education credentials.

The government official, Joshua, has been charged with forging a degree from a university in Nigeria’s neighbouring country, Benin Republic.

According to reports, the allegation is contained in a petition submitted to the State Security Service (SSS) and copied to the state police command.

A lawyer in Jalingo named Nasiru Muhammed drafted the petition in the stead of a social activist, Sulaiman Adamu.

The Taraba Youth Commissioner responded to the allegations, saying he had no comment to offer and would instead leave the investigations to the state security.

President Tinubu conveys disappointment in Super Eagles’ performance at AFCON

President Bola Tinubu expressed his disappointment at the performance of the Super Eagles at the 2024 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and asked that they improve their skills and bring home the trophy.

The president conveyed his message through the Minister of Sports, John Enoh, who addressed the Nigerian team in Abidjan via a video call.

“I had a meeting with the President yesterday. I went to the villa for something else, and the President cornered me and said we (Eagles) managed to qualify, and I said that’s how we are going to keep going until we win the tournament,”

“He said that I should tell the players that he wasn’t too impressed with the last match, but he knows that now that they are off the group stages, they will impress him more.” John Enoh revealed to the Super Eagles players.

Nigerians worry about Naira hitting ₦2,000 as it falls to ₦1,410/$

Nigerians were in disarray as it was revealed that the value of Naira had dropped drastically against the US Dollar.

On January 25, the Naira hit a new low as it was valued at ₦1,410/$. Market analysts have claimed that the constant fall of the Naira in the black (parallel) market is due to the increasing demand for dollars and its scarcity in the market.

Nigerians fear that Naira will continue depreciating as it will soon hit ₦1,800/$ and soon, ₦2,000 per dollar.

Lawmakers demand that FG make the Chinese Yuan the official forex currency in Nigeria

The Nigerian representatives have called the federal government to consider leaving behind the US Dollar and instead adopt the Chinese Yuan as the foreign exchange currency.

This policy was said to be first introduced in 2018 as the country was advised to adopt the Chinese currency for conducting business activities.

The House of Representatives believes this significant decision could help with the dollar/naira scarcity and ultimately boost the economy.

The house argued that the consistent trade with China had earned the Chinese Yuan a place in considering adopting it as a foreign exchange currency alongside other prominent international currencies.

NLC accuses Tinubu of ruling a country that is anti-people and based on the advice of the World Bank and IMF

The president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has accused President Bola Tinubu of worsening the country’s economy as he takes heed to the advice of the World Bank and IMF.

The NLC called out Tinubu for making policies that have only increased the hardships and cost of living for Nigerians. They blamed the President for following the instructions of the international financial institutions.

Ajaero called Tinubu’s administration “anti-people” as it does not care for the welfare of the civilians who are on the receiving end of the harsh policies implemented in the country.

However, the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, has debunked the NLC allegations, asking that Nigerians be patient with Tinubu’s policies as they would soon begin to benefit from his administration.