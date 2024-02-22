Nigeria’s Basketball Team Withdraws from Afrobasket Due to Financial Instability | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG announces plan to begin direct cash transfers to 12 million Nigerians

NLC rejects DSS’ warning to halt planned strike

Nigeria’s basketball team withdraws from Afrobasket due to financial instability

Senate demands halt on FG’s move to end electricity subsidy

Canada revisits its work permit rule for Nigerians and others

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FG announces plan to begin direct cash transfers to 12 million Nigerians

The federal government announced the purpose of restarting the direct cash transfers was to stifle the starvation of the poorest Nigerians.

On February 21, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, announced this new development to aid the less privileged who cannot fend for themselves in this rising and harsh economy.

“We know that there’s been about 3 million beneficiaries now, but given how the rates have gone, there are probably 12 million people, households that should benefit from the payment.”

NLC rejects DSS’ warning to halt planned strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has refused to adhere to the instructions of the Department of State Services (DSS), requesting that they hold off on embarking on their planned protest against the government.

The DSS warned that hoodlums could hijack the NLC and create a chaotic event, which could set off a much larger situation.

“While the service recognises such action as the legitimate right of the labour movement, it, however, urges the body to shelve the plan in the interest of peace and public order,” the DSS claims.

Nigeria’s basketball team withdraws from Afrobasket due to financial instability

The Nigerian national basketball team, D’Tigers, have allegedly pulled out of competing in the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket tournament after not receiving financial support from the government.

This comes as sad and shocking news to Nigerians anticipating a possible win and the medal from the D’Tigers after the recent tragic loss to Côte D’Ivoire in the AFCON finals.

Despite multiple 2020 Olympic athletes choosing to participate in the championship, D’Tigers will not move forward with their dreams of competing in the FIBA AfroBasket as the Nigerian government has not yet booked their flight tickets for the tournament in Tunisia.

Senate demands halt on FG’s move to end electricity subsidy

The Senate has requested that the federal government pause in its tracks to remove electricity subsidies for Nigerians.

The motion was sponsored by Aminu Iya Abbas, a senator representing Adamawa Central, and ten other lawmakers.

This comes as a response to the complaints of the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who claimed that the government owed 1.3 trillion and $1.3 billion to generating companies (GenCos) and gas firms.

The Senate reminded the minister that many Nigerians were already living beyond the poverty line and could not afford electricity if the subsidies were removed.

Canada revisits its work permit rule for Nigerians and others

The Canadian government has tweaked its regulations for the post-graduate work permit programme (PGWP) for all international students.

Effective February 15, 2024, all eligible foreign master’s graduates in Canada will now be qualified for a three-year PGWP work permit.

However, starting September 2024, new students enrolled in the curriculum licensing agreement programme will be offered such options.