Nigeria’s Newest International Airport Set to Resume Operations in May 2024 | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

EFCC reopens the old cases of political figures

The Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reopened the old cases of suspected corrupt political figures like Lamido, Fayose, Orji, Fayemi, Danjuma and many more.

According to the EFCC, these ministers and ex-governors have had a hand in corruption and are preparing for legal proceedings as word of them being probed is being spread.

The EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, has reputedly dug up old documents and employed some investigators to help investigate these political figures.

Jonathan, Obasanjo and Tinubu present Uzodinma’s swearing-in ceremony

The former president and incumbent president of Nigeria were present at the swearing-in of Uzodinma as the governor of Imo State.

The former president and the current president celebrated the inauguration of Gov Hope Uzodinma at the Dan Ayiam Stadium in Owerri on January 15. Several other dignitaries were present at the occasion, as this marked Uzodinma’s second term in office.

Femi Otedola’s company hits ₦1 trillion after he was ranked 4th richest in Nigeria

Femi Otedola’s company, Geregu Power Plant Plc, has now crossed the billionaire threshold after its founder, Femi Otedola, was named by Forbes as the fourth wealthiest man in Nigeria.

The billionaire’s wealth is now calculated to be around $1.2 billion after making $6 million in a single day.

The Geregu Power Plant is estimated to be worth around ₦1.72 trillion, joining tier-one banks like UBA, First Bank, Zenith, Access, GTCO, and Dangote as trillionaire-valued companies in Nigeria.

Tinubu assures Nigerians not to worry about the mass emigration of skilled workers

The president, Bola Tinubu, assured Nigerians not to worry about the mass migration of skilled workers leaving the industrial sphere and leaving a gap in the employment sector, especially healthcare.

Tinubu revealed that the federal government was partnering with sub-nationals and training new professionals who would take the mantle left by the skilled workers and fill the professional gaps in the healthcare, tech, and sectors.

He shared this at the inauguration of Governor Hope Uzodinma at Imo State, with the attendance of former presidents Obasanjo and Jonathan.

Nigeria’s newest international airport set to resume operations in May 2024

The Chuba Okadigbo International Airport, Ebonyi State, is set to be completed and will commence operations in May 2024.

The airport’s runway rehabilitation was said to have taken ₦13 billion as the Ebonyi State Government approved the airport’s construction in September 2023.