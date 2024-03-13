Niyi Akinmolayan’s Rainmakers is a Fascinating Documentary Experiment

Known for his talent and impact in the Nigerian film industry, with the plethora of successful movies made under his direction and production, Niyi Akinmolayan is one of the most revered and exquisite filmmakers in Nollywood.

His latest production, ‘Rainmakers’, is a testament to his influence in the industry as he journeys deep into three states in Nigeria, searching for powerful rainmakers who believe they have the power to control the rain.

In an industry heavily dominated by movies and rarely any documentary made by producers, Niyi Akinmolayan, the director of ‘The Wedding Party’, ‘Chief Daddy’, ‘The Set Up’ and more, set out to do the unthinkable in Nigeria’s recent history as he puts the supernatural and science against each other in ‘Rainmakers’.

Niyi Akinmolayan has created a difference in promoting and understanding Nigerian cultures. He engages these rainmakers, watching as they call upon their gods in this battle between weather forecasts and rainmakers.

The docuseries debuted on Amazon Prime Video on March 1st, showing Akinmolayan diving deeper into his storytelling as he narrates the traditional religions and how they could coincide with nature. 

In collaboration with Anthill Studios, Akinmolayan embarks on a journey that few Nigerian filmmakers could ever dare to trail, with his determination to expose Nigerian cultures to the world.

