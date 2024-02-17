NLC Embarks on a Two-day Nationwide Protest Against the High Cost of Living | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

NLC embarks on a two-day nationwide protest against the high cost of living

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NLC embarks on a two-day nationwide protest against the high cost of living

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has announced its decision to embark on a two-day nationwide protest as it battles the government’s choices in governing the people of Nigeria.

Since the start of President Tinubu’s administration, the cost of living has doubled by nearly 100%, and the foreign exchange rate of naira to the dollar has become times two its previous rate. This has caused a surge in inflation in Nigeria.

On February 8, the NLC and TUC issued a notice, giving the government a 14-day ultimatum to fix the rising economic hardship or face the consequences.

Lagos state government to pay ₦3.1 billion to 1,013 retirees

The Lagos State Governor revealed his intention to pay retirees amidst the harsh and cold blanket of inflation that the country is under.

The governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, paid ₦3.149 billion to 1,013 retirees in its 103rd retirement bond certificate presentation.

He stated that the payment of the retirement fees was in alignment with his passion and dedication to the welfare of the workforce, both current and post-service.

The Nollywood 100 unveils The Brightest Talents In Nigeria’s film industry in 2024

YNaija, in partnership with Ebonylife, unveiled the Nollywood 100 in recognition of the movers and the shakers in the Nigerian movie industry.

At the event held on February 15, The Nollywood 100 consisted of the brightest and most talented individuals, partners and groups, all working in tandem to boost the growth of the Nollywood industry.

The Nigerian movie industry has witnessed massive development in recent times, which is why, in recognition of the hard work dedicated to ensuring the rise of the Nigerian film industry in 2024, YNaija, in participation with Ebonylife, have awarded these Nollywood 100, appreciating them for impact in the industry.

CBN reduces Custom Service rates for the first time in eight months

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced a reduction in the Nigeria Customs Service exchange rate for calculating imported goods at seaports for the first time in eight months.

This reduction in the exchange rate comes for the first time since June 2023.

According to FG’s trading portal, importers will now be charged ₦1,472/$ compared to its previous rate of ₦1,515/$.

Tinubu receives new appointment at African Union Summit in Ethiopia

President Bola Tinubu continues to expand his political portfolio by acquiring an appointment as the African Union’s Champion for Human Resources in the Health and Community Health Delivery Partnership.

This meritorious appointment acknowledges the president’s commitment to increasing the capacity enrollment of health personnel in Nigeria to settle the growing demand for new structures.

The African Union Commission (Africa CDC) revealed to Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the president’s appointment had been via the recommendation of the Africa CDC’s Committee of Heads of State and Government, led by Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union.