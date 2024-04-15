NLC Proposes New Minimum Wage, Demands ₦615,000 | 5 Top Stories Of The Day

NLC proposes new minimum wage, demands ₦615,000

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NLC proposes new minimum wage, demands ₦615,000

Since the Nigerian government announced the creation of the committee, which will review the country’s minimum wage, citing the inflation of Nigeria’s economy, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has suggested that the new minimum wage be capped at ₦615,000.

The Organised Labour, which comprises the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), has decided on the amount the federal government should consider as the new minimum wage for every Nigerian.

The President of NLC revealed that not all governors paid the wage award as expected, and the minimum wage was also meant to be reviewed every five years to mirror the country’s economy.

Naira appreciates against US dollar in official and parallel market

The Nigerian currency (naira) has continued to appreciate against the US dollar in the foreign exchange market, proving that the recent laws and implementations by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have all been effective.

On April 12, the naira was last recorded to trade at ₦1,142 per dollar in the official market while it traded at ₦1,150/$ in the black market.

EFCC promises to probe bank CEOs over COVID funds and loans

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced that it would not relent in its tasks as it aims to investigate Chief Executive Officers of all Nigerian banks who were in contact with COVID-19 funds and World Bank loans.

The anti-graft agency is also investigating the mismanagement of the recovered Gen. Sani Abacha loot, which was given to the Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development ministry for distribution to the federal government to feed the poor programme.

EFCC stated that it recovered ₦32.7 million and $445,000 from high-ranking officials in the ministry during its investigation.

Libya becomes top oil producer in Africa, tops Nigeria

Libya has taken the number one spot as it becomes the top oil producer in Africa, taking the position from Nigeria by producing 1.24 million barrels of crude oil in March 2024 as opposed to Nigeria, which produced 1.23 million.

The April 2024 Monthly Oil Report released by OPEC revealed that the North African country had a 5.7% increase in oil production in March compared to its 1.17% production in February 2024.

The Nigerian report of 1.23% oil production in March marks its lowest production rate recorded since July 2023.

Southwest state governments heighten security against Yoruba Nation agitation

Southwest state governments have taken Yoruba Nation agitators as criminals and have increased the security within their borders against the group to avoid the disruption of policies ongoing in each state.

Recently, Yoruba Nation agitators had an altercation at the Oyo State Government secretariat; dressed in army camouflage with rifles for weapons, the agitators have announced their desire to separate the Yoruba people from Nigeria due to the alleged neglect and marginalisation of its people.