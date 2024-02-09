No Increase in Fuel Price — NNPCL Reassures Nigerians | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

NLC issues a 14-day warning against FG’s non-fulfilment of agreement

No increase in fuel price — NNPCL reassures Nigerians

Foreign airlines fear losing over $200 million over unstable naira depreciation

Taraba State reveals plans to commission new airport

Fashola proposes monthly rent payments by tenants

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NLC issues a 14-day warning against FG’s non-fulfilment of agreement

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have issued a 14-day warning to the federal government of Nigeria, demanding that it uphold its agreement with organised labour.

According to the statement signed by the president of NLC, Joe Ajaero and the president of TUC, Festus Osifo, the FG agreed to pay a six-month wage fee (₦35,000) to all workers but has only been able to pay one month.

This deal was made in October after the NLC embarked on an indefinite strike due to the high cost of living and sale of fuel.

No increase in fuel price — NNPCL reassures Nigerians

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) informed Nigerians that there have been no changes to the price of fuel in the country.

The Nigerian oil company released a statement through its chief Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, stating that there was no hike in fuel prices and the news being spread by motorists ought to be shunned.

“NNPC Ltd. urges Nigerians to disregard unfounded rumours and assures them that there are no plans for an upward review of the PMS price.”

Foreign airlines fear losing over $200 million over unstable naira depreciation

International airlines have begun to worry about their losses in the Nigerian airline market as the country’s currency worsens daily against the US dollar.

The International Air Transport Association, the Geneva-based trade association representing global airlines, has conveyed fears that foreign airlines operating in Nigeria may lose about $200m to exchange rate depreciation.

The IATA Regional Vice President for Africa and Middle East, Kamil Al Awadhi, revealed that foreign airlines still had about $700 million trapped in CBN. The funds worsened daily due to the naira depreciation.

Taraba State reveals plans to commission new airport

The Taraba State government recently announced that it would launch its second airport.

The former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has been invited to commission the Kashimbilla Dam and the airport officially in Takum, Taraba State.

The commissioning of the Taraba state airport is set to commence on February 23, and this has been praised as a “monumental leap” of development for Taraba.

Fashola proposes monthly rent payments by tenants

The previous governor of Lagos State and ex-Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, proposed reviewing the tenancy law to help Nigerians meet their rent payments.

The politician expressed his thoughts on advance payments regarding rent, suggesting that paying years of rent fees can be overwhelming and exhausting.

He argued that there are many empty houses. He charged that the House of Assembly looked into why this is so, asking that the rent duration be reduced from one year to six months and perhaps towards the end of a month when salaries would be received.