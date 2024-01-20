Nollywood Movies Coming To Your Screen In 2024 So Far

With the success of A Tribe Called Judah, Jagun Jagun and many other blockbuster Nollywood movies in 2023, it is not out of the question to believe that the movies yet to be released in 2024 will also break records and further put the Nigerian movie industry on the map across the globe beyond its current recognition.

This year, nine Nollywood movies are sure to be released, and we are bringing them to your notice, so prepare your weekends to watch some exciting film productions in 2024.

Meeting Funmi’s Parents

Meeting Funmi’s Parents focuses on Funmi, who travels to Nigeria with her fiance to visit her family. Her parents immediately reject their love, whereas her ex is hell-bent on getting her back despite her love for her American man. The Nollywood movie is to be released on January 26. It stars Timini Egbuson, Omowunmi Dada, Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) and more.

A Better Man

Romance is not dead, as Daniel Etim Effiong, Uche Jombo, Tana Adelana and more feature in this romance genre, focusing on Dayo and Ogechi in this Uche Jombo production. The two lovers take it upon themselves to remind Nigerians what love means. The movie is set to be released on or before Valentine’s Day.

Casa De Novia

Producer and Director Niyi Akinmolayan returns as an unstoppable force in the movie industry as his production house Anthill Studios makes another comeback in 2024 with “Casa De Novia”. Although the plot of the Nollywood movie is yet to be revealed, it is set to be released in 2024 and will star Lilian Esoro, Tope Tedela, Efe Erele and more.

Finding Messiah

With daring costumes and a directorial debut from Kemi Adetiba’s husband, Oscar Heman-Ackah takes his movie Finding Messiah to the next level by casting Nollywood legends Pete Edochie, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, and Alex Usifo in this movie. The plot remains a mystery for now, but the film’s location is said to be in the fictional Republic of Zambay.

Oloture (the series)

Taking the world back to 2019, Ebonylife Productions brings Oloture back to our screens in the format of a TV series. The series is expected to drop on Netflix sometime in 2024. Good news, Sharon Ooja, Buccii Franklin and Stan Nze reprise their roles in the series along with new casts.

I Do Not Come To You By Chance

Produced by the incredible Genevieve Nnaji, I Do Not Come To You By Chance has garnered quite the publicity and audience, especially during the AFRIFF 2023. The Nollywood movie will hit the big screens in 2024, starring Beverly Osu, Sambasa Nzeribe, Paul Nnadiekwe, Jennifer Eliogu and more, in the film.

Onyegwu

Uche Jombo scores again with Onyegwu, a sports drama to be released in 2024. The Nollywood movie debuted at the AFRIFF 2023 and centres on Zubby Michael, who plays the role of a spiritual footballer who searches for glory. It stars Nancy Isime, Lateef Adedimeji, Chioma Akpotha and several more.

Anikulapo: Rise of the Sceptre

The legendary Kunle Afolayan teased a BTS image of this four-part series in 2023, and though it will be released on the global streaming platform Netflix, much detail about the TV series is yet to be known. It features comedian Layi Wasabi, Gabriel Afolayan, Sola Sobowale, Kunle Remi and many more.