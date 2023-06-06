Obasa Re-elected as Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker

Mudashiru Obasa has secured his position as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, extending his tenure for the sixth term.

He garnered a total of 17,214 votes, surpassing his closest rival, Raheem Alani of the Labour Party (LP), who secured 3,933 votes.

The announcement was made by Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, through a tweet on Tuesday. Obasa’s nomination for the role of Speaker was put forth by Temitope Adewale, representing the Ifako-Ijaiye 1 constituency.

This significant development follows Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s proclamation of the Assembly for the commencement of legislative duties. As the third-time Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa is poised to continue his leadership role in the Assembly, guiding its members in addressing the pressing issues and shaping policies for the benefit of Lagos State and its residents.

With a total of 40 members, the Lagos State House of Assembly is composed of 38 members from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and two members from the Labour Party (LP). The re-election of Obasa reinforces the APC’s dominance in the Assembly.

As Lagos State moves forward, Speaker Obasa’s experience and leadership will play a crucial role in driving legislative initiatives, fostering collaboration among members, and ensuring effective governance.

