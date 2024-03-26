Obi Emelonye Retells A True-Life Tale With “Out Of Breath” Starring Jidekene Achufusi, Kanayo O Kanayo, Queen Nwokoye and Chidi Mokeme

Kanayo O. Kanayo in Out of Breath

Based on actual events, Obi Emelonye has brought to life this epic Igbo story to be told through the eyes of a talented Igbo cast.

“Out Of Breath” tells the tale of a man who seeks to break out of societal norms as he rebels against the traditions of his village. Nna Obioha, the village elder, takes on a battle against his village and his people as he hopes to win against their archaic beliefs.

The Igbo epic film represents men facing an age-long battle against a system that opposes their way of life.

Out Of Breath stars Jidekene Achufusi, Kanayo O Kanayo, Ebele Okaro, Chidi Mokeme, Queen Nwokoye and more.

Kanayo O. Kanayo in Out of Breath
Tags: , , , , , ,

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka March 22, 2024

The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka March 21, 2024

Watch “Kill Boro” Trailer, Starring Ini-Dima Okojie, Hilda Dokubo, Brutus Richard and more

“Kill Boro” explores the complexities around family, the dangers and consequences of wrong decisions, a chance at redemption, and survival ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka March 19, 2024

Mo Abudu Enlists Idris Elba’s Directional Skills For Her New Short Film, “Dust to Dreams”

A joint production between Mo Abudu and Idris Elba was the partnership we did not know we needed as media ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka March 18, 2024

Krystal Films Releases Behind-The-Scenes of Box Office Blockbuster “Break of Dawn”

Krystal Films Production, in conjunction with Pexce Films and Element 47 Pictures, recently dropped the behind-the-scenes of its latest box ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka March 16, 2024

IWD: 5 Fast-Rising Female Actresses Who Found Their Rhythm through Showmax Originals

Television screens and cinemas have had their fair share of impact, but streaming platforms have become a breeding ground for ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka March 16, 2024

Nancy Isime and Olumide Oworu Race To Save Their Daughter’s Life in ‘Saving Onome,’ Coming To Cinemas April 2024

Inkblot Productions is gunning for the throne of being one of the most active film production companies in 2024, as ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail