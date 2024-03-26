Obi Emelonye Retells A True-Life Tale With “Out Of Breath” Starring Jidekene Achufusi, Kanayo O Kanayo, Queen Nwokoye and Chidi Mokeme

Based on actual events, Obi Emelonye has brought to life this epic Igbo story to be told through the eyes of a talented Igbo cast.

“Out Of Breath” tells the tale of a man who seeks to break out of societal norms as he rebels against the traditions of his village. Nna Obioha, the village elder, takes on a battle against his village and his people as he hopes to win against their archaic beliefs.

The Igbo epic film represents men facing an age-long battle against a system that opposes their way of life.

Out Of Breath stars Jidekene Achufusi, Kanayo O Kanayo, Ebele Okaro, Chidi Mokeme, Queen Nwokoye and more.