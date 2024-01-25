Òlòtūré 2 is Coming to Netflix, and This is What to Expect

“In Òlòtūré 2, the journey across the desert is a harrowing one.” – Mo Abudu.

The CEO of Ebonylife Group, Mo Abudu, took to social media to announce the coming of the highly anticipated series from the successful Netflix film Òlòtūré.

The media tycoon revealed that Òlòtūré 2 would be released exclusively on Netflix, and this time, the casts dared to take risks as they delivered stellar performances in the new instalment.

Mo Abudu disclosed that they filmed in the dangerous lands of Niger, Libya and the Mediterranean. We can expect excellent cinematography from Òlòtūré 2.

Although fans of the first instalment are anxiously waiting to see Òlòtūré journeys through the harsh sands of the desert in search of answers, there has been no release date announced yet.