Omah Lay Among Speakers At The 2024 Forbes Under 30 Summit

Omah Lay

The 2024 Forbes Under 30 Summit is set to take place in Botswana, Africa, from May 5 to May 8, 2024. The event is set to feature multiple speakers, performers and audiences from various niches in Africa.

Among the list of Forbes Under 30 Summit performers includes the Nigerian superstar Omah Lay. Having achieved worldwide fame with his music, lyrics, and unique sound, the artist has been invited to participate in the 2024 Forbes Under 30 Summit alongside other African stars like Nick Cannon, Judy Dlamini, Chef Cola, and Ben Amadasun.

Themed “The Engine of Africa’s Economic Growth: Investment & Entrepreneurship,” the third edition of the Forbes Under 30 Summit will feature speakers known as leaders in their fields.

