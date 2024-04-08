Our Favorite Looks From ‘Ajosepo’ Owambe-Themed Premiere

Kayode Kasum had the Nollywood stars present at the premiere of his soon-to-be-released film, ‘Ajosepo’.

Nigerian traditional stylings and outfits have always been known to shut down the internet, and last night was no exception, as celebrities donned their best traditional outfits to celebrate the premiere of Ajosepo.

The red carpets were filled with unique styles from the men and women who all left the audience astounded with their agbada, gowns, and iro ati buba.

Directed by Kayode Kasum and set to be released on April 10, ‘Ajosepo’ focuses on the life of a young couple, Dapo and Tani, while they prepare for their wedding. The chaos unravels when the families involved arrive and display their true natures, which may jeopardise the wedding plans.

The film stars Tomike Adeoye, Mike Afolarin, Muyiwa Ademola, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Timini Egbuson, Yemi Solade, Baba Latin, Bolaji Ogunmola, Mercy Aigbe, and more.

Without further ado, here are the hot looks from the Owambe-themed premiere of ‘Ajosepo’.