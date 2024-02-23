Parties/Events Happening This Weekend in Lagos

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is this weekend?

It’s Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and tons of events are waiting for your attendance.

Here’s a list of some events happening in Lagos this weekend that you can attend

Maze x Mxtreme

Get ready to party into the weekend with Maze x Mxtreme, an Afro EDM Duo party. If you are a music lover looking for a place to move to rhythms, Maze x Mxtreme is happening on February 23 at Trinity Avenue, Oniru, Victoria Island. Tickets are sold at ₦7,000.

Vegaz Games Night

This is a perfect place to network as you test your brain against other competitors at the Vegaz Games Night. With just ₦2,000, you can participate in karaoke, board games and card games at 270 Herbert Macaulay Way, Alagomeji, Yaba, on February 23.

WTSLifestyle Pop-up Party

Hosted by WeTalkSound, a pop-up party will be happening on February 24; you’re expected to bring your groove and moves to the dancefloor this weekend at Peacocks 10 Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki Phase 1.

BYOB Saturdays

With the prices of everything going up in Tinubu’s regime, BYOB Saturdays invites you to bring your bottle to the party so you can sip whatever you find comfortable at your own expense. The event will be held on February 24 at MeraMera, Oniru, Victoria Island. Tickets cost from ₦10,000 to ₦350,000.

The Throwback Party

Have you been missing the old blues and Nigerian beats? The Throwback Party is a perfect excuse for you to sing along to those 80s songs which you once vibed to when you were younger. The Throwback Party begins at 9 p.m. on February 24, 190 Awolowo Rd, Ikoyi.

Danfo Rally

Get to watch your favourite celebrities become bus conductors at the Danfo Rally. Hosted by Red Bull, the event is slated for February 24 at 10 a.m. at the Imperial City, Orange Island, Lekki.

Group Therapy 3

Group Therapy returns for the third round this weekend, February 24, at Space Hub, Lekki. Here, South African amapiano sounds will move you to bring out the dancer in you as you have one last fun for the weekend before the stressful week recycles. Tickets can be purchased here as they range between ₦6,000 and ₦10,000.