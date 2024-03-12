Pastor Poju’s Church has Turned its Attention to Influencers

Pastor Poju, a missionary, teacher, and founder of The Covenant Nation (TCN), a church that serves as a bridge between the youth, millennials, and God, is one of the most trending religious leaders in recent times, as his ministry has recorded the attendance of multiple celebrities and influencers in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Pastor Poju, known for introducing celebrities to participate and perform in his church, has announced his upcoming program titled “Influencer vs Influenza,” where he aims to attack the cause and effect of social media influencers in the lives of many today.

The Man of God has enlisted the assistance of a few speakers to expound more on the theme as they seek to understand the amount of power that influencers possess when it comes to shaping the minds of their followers.

The event “Influencer vs Influenza” is set to be held on March 16 at The Covenant Temple, Lekki, and will feature the attendance of guest hosts like Tunde Onakoya, JBums, Id Cabasa, and Dr. Foy.

Along with Pastor Poju, these people will strive to achieve methods in which social media can be used to “promote informed decisions.”

