Peter Obi Criticises ‘Forceful’ Removal of Fuel Subsidy; Nigeria Air: Unveiled Aircraft was Chartered Flight, says Interim MD | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn't miss

Peter Obi Criticises ‘Forceful’ Removal of Fuel Subsidy

Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed his opinion on the recent removal of subsidy payment on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by President Bola Tinubu. Obi, who is a former governor of Anambra State, stated that he would have implemented alternative measures to mitigate the impact of the subsidy removal, rather than forcefully removing it.

In a conversation with judicial correspondents at the Court of Appeal, where the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal is taking place, Obi clarified his stance on the subsidy removal. He emphasized that he has been in support of removing subsidies since his time as a member of the Economic Management Team under President Goodluck Jonathan.

Obi argued that subsidies were being exploited by individuals who were stealing the country’s resources. He backed his claim with statistical analysis, stating that the reported consumption of fuel in Nigeria was exaggerated. Using an analogy of tooth extraction, he compared the removal of subsidy to a dentist applying local anesthesia to numb the area around a painful tooth, thus minimizing the pain experienced during the procedure.

Referring to previous attempts to remove subsidies, Obi highlighted that relief policies such as Sure-P were implemented by the Jonathan administration. He assured that his manifesto contained plans for subsidy removal, which he intended to execute in collaboration with the people.

Obi aimed to demonstrate, through statistical and empirical evidence, the benefits of saving funds from subsidy removal and utilizing them to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

As I attended my ongoing petition case at the Court of Appeal today, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, judicial correspondents ambushed me at the entrance of the court and demanded that I should talk to them.

Obi’s position aligns with that of Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the last election. Atiku also criticized the manner in which the fuel subsidy was removed by Tinubu, who served as the former governor of Lagos State.

President Tinubu announced the removal of subsidy payments on petrol during his inaugural speech at Eagle Square in Abuja on May 29. He stated that the previous administration of Muhammadu Buhari did not allocate funds for subsidy in the 2023 budget beyond June.

With these developments, the debate surrounding the removal of subsidy payments on petrol continues to attract attention, as various stakeholders express their concerns and propose alternative approaches to addressing the issue.

Jimoh Ibrahim Proposes 90-Day Debt Repayment Plan for Nigeria

Senator-elect and billionaire business mogul, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, has put forward a ‘strategic plan’ for Nigeria to repay its debts within a span of 90 days.

During an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ibrahim suggested that the government should approach five EXIM banks to secure a loan that is five times the current debt.

Ibrahim emphasized the need to obtain a significant loan to bridge the financing gap and promptly settle the existing debt. This approach would create a surplus, enabling a 40-year repayment program followed by a 10-year honorarium period, ultimately liberating the nation from its financial obligations.

In addition to discussing the debt repayment plan, Ibrahim addressed Nigeria’s security challenges, particularly the long-standing Boko Haram insurgency.

He viewed Boko Haram as a political problem and recommended that the President withdraw Nigerian troops from the frontlines and redeploy them to barracks. Ibrahim questioned the effectiveness of a military-focused strategy and urged for a political approach to resolve the insurgency issue.

Critiquing the current tactics employed in the fight against terrorism, Ibrahim attributed the alleged failure to the conventional strategy adopted by the authorities in the Northeast.

He stated that Nigeria has spent a staggering $1.2 trillion combating insurgency over the past decade. Instead of relying heavily on military deployment, the businessman advocated for a focus on information gathering, socialization, and engaging stakeholders through meetings and domestic political socialization.

To pave the way forward, Ibrahim advised President Bola Tinubu to prioritize political socialization efforts, allocating a significant portion of resources to this aspect. By doing so, Ibrahim believes that Boko Haram would diminish, highlighting the need to allocate resources efficiently and effectively to address the insurgency.

Nigeria Air: Unveiled Aircraft was Chartered Flight, says Interim MD

The Interim Managing Director of Nigeria Air, Capt Dapo Olumide, clarified on Tuesday that the aircraft used to unveil the country’s national carrier was a legitimate chartered flight from Ethiopian Airlines. He further explained that the aircraft had been returned to Ethiopian Airlines following the unveiling.

Capt Olumide made this statement during a meeting with the Senate Committee on Aviation, which expressed concerns about the unveiling of the national carrier.

The committee, comprising members such as Senator Biodun Olujimi, Chairman of the Senate Aviation Committee, and Nnolim Nnaji, Chairman of the House Committee on Aviation, raised questions about the timing of the unveiling, which occurred on the last day of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Chairman Nnolim Nnaji went as far as calling the launch of Nigeria Air a fraud, citing the denial of knowledge about the launch by stakeholders in the aviation sector. However, the Ministry of Aviation clarified that Nigeria Air was only unveiled and not officially launched.

In response to the committee’s concerns, Capt Dapo Olumide explained that Nigeria Air was unveiled at that particular time to demonstrate to Nigerians that the project was not a mere fluke.

Court Admits Peter Obi’s Documents Against Tinubu

The Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja in a significant development on Tuesday admitted Forms EC8B as exhibits in a petition filed against the election of President Bola Tinubu. The petition was lodged by Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), and his party, challenging the election results.

During the court hearing, Obi and his legal team, represented by Mr. Ben Anichebe, SAN, tendered Forms EC8B from 17 states where they contested the election. The states included Adamawa, Bayelsa, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Sokoto, Delta, Ekiti, Imo, Kaduna, Oyo, Cross River, Edo, Akwa Ibom, and Lagos. These forms are crucial for the collation of presidential election results.

The respondents in the case, including INEC represented by Mr. Kemi Pinhero, SAN, President Tinubu and his deputy Alhaji Kashim Shettima represented by Mr. Wole Olanipakun, SAN, and the APC represented by Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, objected to the tendering of the Forms EC8B. However, they reserved their reasons for objection until their final addresses.

The court, nonetheless, admitted the documents as exhibits and marked them accordingly. The five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned further hearing of the petition to Wednesday.

Edo State Govt Reduces Work Days to Alleviate Impact of Fuel Subsidy Removal

The Edo State government has taken measures to ease the impact of the removal of petrol subsidy on civil servants by announcing a reduction in work days from five to three. Governor Godwin Obaseki made this announcement in a statement on Tuesday, expressing solidarity with the people and vowing to support them during these challenging times.

Governor Obaseki acknowledged the astronomical increase in fuel prices, which has subsequently led to a rise in the cost of goods and services, affecting the overall cost of living. In response, the state government had already increased the minimum wage for workers in Edo State from the approved N30,000 to N40,000, the highest in the country.

The governor assured workers that the increased minimum wage would continue to be paid and expressed hope for further increments if more allocations are received from the federal government due to the expected savings from the fuel subsidy removal.

Recognizing the hardships faced by workers, particularly the increased transportation costs, Governor Obaseki announced that civil and public servants would only be required to commute to their workplaces for three days a week while working from home for the remaining two days until further notice.

In addition to reducing work days, the Edo State government is actively working on the [email protected] initiative to enhance virtual classes and reduce commuting costs for parents, teachers, and students. The State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) will provide further details on this initiative in the coming days.

To address the rising cost of energy, the government is collaborating with electricity companies to improve power supply to homes and businesses. Furthermore, efforts are underway to provide fiber optic connections that will enable remote work, reducing transportation costs for individuals.

Governor Obaseki called on the people of Edo State to remain calm as the government intensifies its efforts to alleviate the burden caused by the fuel price increase.