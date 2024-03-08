It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is this weekend?

It’s Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and tons of events are waiting for your attendance.

Here’s a list of places and events to attend in Lagos this weekend

Chiby After Dark

Celebrate International Women’s Day today at Chiby After Dark, where you can party and merry your way into the weekend. Chiby After Dark will be held on March 8, 2024, at Hard Rock Cafe, Lagos.

Whiskey With The Girls

Party and network with women around Lagos State at the Whiskey With The Girls. This event promises free giveaways and henna for the ladies interested in painting their hands and sipping endless cocktails. The event will be held on March 8 at The Terrace Lagos, Kunle Ogunba, Lekki.

Mother’s Day Pampering Time

Celebrate all mothers at the Mother’s Day Pampering Time; although you don’t need a specific day to appreciate them, here is a day to remind mothers of how remarkable they are at The Palms Shopping Mall Lekki on March 8, 9, and 10.

Mojo by the Grid presents 9ice

Move your body on the dancefloor to the classic hits of 9ice, the beloved Nigerian singer. 9ice will perform on March 9 at Thomas Ajufo St, off Ajanaku, Opebbi Ikeja.

Silent Disco

Have you ever been to a silent disco? This might be your chance to experience why everyone is obsessed with silent Discos. Silent Disco Party will be held on March 9 at Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1.

Ashluxury Sunday Market

This might be your most artistic experience in Nigeria yet, as the event boasts an artisanal feeling hung in the air. Ashluxury invites you to participate in its Sunday Market on March 10 at 21B Admiralty Way, Lekki, Lagos.

Element House

Get in your element at Element House on March 9 with Icey, Rancido, and Starboy Nation as they hype up the party for you and your friends. The weekend is underway, and this is the best way to enjoy yourself out in the dark of night with others looking to let themselves loose. Element House will be held at Sol by the Boxmall.