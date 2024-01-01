President Tinubu Addresses Nigerians on New Year’s Day | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Atiku advises Tinubu on a national problem to be eradicated

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Atiku advises Tinubu on a national problem to be eradicated

2023 presidential candidate Abubakar Atiku suggested one major issue faced by every Nigerian to President Bola Tinubu.

The PDP presidential candidate called out Tinubu, asking that he focus on eradicating economic hardships in the country.

Atiku revealed his desire for Nigerians in his New Year’s message to us. In his message, he noted that the inflation had risen above anyone could expect, and it has left Nigerians fighting to live.

FG shares thoughts on the closure of the gap between the naira and dollar exchange rate

The federal government recently shared its optimism about the naira exchange rate for 2024, believing that there will be a significant change.

The director-general of the federation’s budget office, Ben Akabueze, revealed that the naira will regain value in the foreign exchange market in 2024.

He stated that the country anticipates an increase in the dollar, and only then would it become possible for naira to appreciate in the forex market.

“The ₦750/$ exchange rate in the 2024 budget is very possible. We may begin the year with a little higher amount. Still, if all that the Central Bank of Nigeria says it would do is put in place, as well as other things, we should expect a significant increase in the supply of foreign exchange in the economy in 2024.”

Discos announces that it has no standing order to hike electricity tariff on New Year’s Day

On December 31, Power Distribution Companies announced they had no order or plans to hike the electricity tariff on January 1, according to rumours spreading around the nation.

According to Discos, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission had not initiated such orders yet, meaning that such actions will not be enforced upon Nigerians.

President Tinubu addresses Nigerians on New Year’s Day

On January 1, the president of Nigeria addressed the people, welcoming them to the new year.

He shared his goals and tasks with Nigerians, revealing what he has been up to within the past seven months, one of which included the removal of the fuel subsidy.

He stated that he was aware of the increased cost of living and the high unemployment rate in the country. However, he believed Nigeria was on its way to regaining its old glory.

The President spoke on the goals he is yet to achieve and the plans he has put in motion that will yield results in 2024.

Naira trades at ₦1,043/$ in the official market, a new low in the forex market

The Nigerian currency (Naira) has recorded a new low in the foreign exchange market, depreciating as low as ₦1,043/$ in the official market.

This depreciation represents a 16.35% decline compared to the previous exchange rate a few days ago.

However, unlike the official market, the naira has appreciated in the black market, trading at ₦1,220/$.