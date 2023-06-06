President Tinubu Gains Senate Approval for 20 Special Advisers

President Bola Tinubu’s request to appoint 20 Special Advisers has been approved by the Senate, marking a significant development in the formation of his administration.

The request was read on Tuesday by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, who highlighted the urgency of having a team to work with.

While the President’s letter did not provide specific names for the Special Advisers, the upper legislative chamber wasted no time in granting approval for the request.

Commenting on the matter, Senator Lawan emphasized the importance of swiftly approving the appointments, considering the pressing nature of the President having his team in place.

“Because there is no name for special advisers, we will just approve it from here. We feel that this is something of utmost urgency,” stated Senator Lawan.

This development follows closely on the heels of President Tinubu’s recent appointments, including Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff and Senator George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

These strategic appointments, along with the approval of the Special Advisers, indicate the President’s determination to assemble a competent and efficient team to support his administration’s goals and objectives.

