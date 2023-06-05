President Tinubu Says Terrorism Is Not Unique to Nigeria, Calls for Enhanced Security Cooperation

President Bola Tinubu has emphasized that terrorism is a global issue and not unique to Nigeria.

During his visit to the Office of National Security Adviser and the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Abuja, President Tinubu urged security and intelligence agencies in the country to prioritize information and intelligence sharing.

Recognizing the commendable efforts and advanced equipment at the two facilities in countering terrorism, President Tinubu underscored the significance of supplementing these initiatives with knowledge.

He reiterated that his administration understands the pivotal role of security in achieving economic revival, prosperity, and development.

Expressing his satisfaction with the proactive measures being taken, President Tinubu remarked, “Terrorism is not unique to Nigeria. It is a global phenomenon that we must combat and eliminate entirely. If we, as Nigerians, seek economic revival, prosperity, and development, then security must be our utmost priority.”

He further stressed that effective counter-terrorism strategies require a strong foundation of knowledge and intelligence.

President Tinubu emphasized the importance of harmonization among all the armed forces to achieve a unified focus on securing the country.

Drawing an analogy to an orchestra, he stated, “You can’t have disharmony in an orchestra. We must coordinate our efforts, share information, share intelligence, and work harder. Hoarding information and intelligence will not benefit any nation.” He expressed his optimism about Nigeria’s success in this endeavor and assured the audience that it would remain a top priority for his administration.

President Tinubu’s visit and his call for enhanced cooperation and information sharing among security and intelligence agencies highlight the government’s commitment to addressing the challenges posed by terrorism. By prioritizing security and knowledge-based strategies, Nigeria aims to overcome the threat of terrorism and pave the way for economic growth and development.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija June 6, 2023

Reps Label Nigeria Air Unveiling ‘A Fraud’

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation has raised serious concerns about the unveiling process of Nigeria Air, the national ...

YNaija June 6, 2023

APC Should Be Grateful for Second Chance to Redeem Themselves – Wike

Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has expressed his belief that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government should ...

YNaija June 6, 2023

Obasa Re-elected as Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker

Mudashiru Obasa has secured his position as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, extending his tenure for ...

YNaija June 6, 2023

President Tinubu Gains Senate Approval for 20 Special Advisers

President Bola Tinubu’s request to appoint 20 Special Advisers has been approved by the Senate, marking a significant development in ...

YNaija June 6, 2023

All You Need To Know About the Apple Vision Pro Which Starts at $3,499 (Approx. N2.6m)

Apple has made a major announcement in the realm of augmented reality with the introduction of their new device, Apple ...

YNaija June 3, 2023

PDP Initiated Subsidy Removal, Would Have Prioritized Palliatives – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has joined the chorus of criticism directed at President ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail