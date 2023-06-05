President Tinubu Says Terrorism Is Not Unique to Nigeria, Calls for Enhanced Security Cooperation

President Bola Tinubu has emphasized that terrorism is a global issue and not unique to Nigeria.

During his visit to the Office of National Security Adviser and the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Abuja, President Tinubu urged security and intelligence agencies in the country to prioritize information and intelligence sharing.

Recognizing the commendable efforts and advanced equipment at the two facilities in countering terrorism, President Tinubu underscored the significance of supplementing these initiatives with knowledge.

He reiterated that his administration understands the pivotal role of security in achieving economic revival, prosperity, and development.

Expressing his satisfaction with the proactive measures being taken, President Tinubu remarked, “Terrorism is not unique to Nigeria. It is a global phenomenon that we must combat and eliminate entirely. If we, as Nigerians, seek economic revival, prosperity, and development, then security must be our utmost priority.”

He further stressed that effective counter-terrorism strategies require a strong foundation of knowledge and intelligence.

President Tinubu emphasized the importance of harmonization among all the armed forces to achieve a unified focus on securing the country.

Drawing an analogy to an orchestra, he stated, “You can’t have disharmony in an orchestra. We must coordinate our efforts, share information, share intelligence, and work harder. Hoarding information and intelligence will not benefit any nation.” He expressed his optimism about Nigeria’s success in this endeavor and assured the audience that it would remain a top priority for his administration.

President Tinubu’s visit and his call for enhanced cooperation and information sharing among security and intelligence agencies highlight the government’s commitment to addressing the challenges posed by terrorism. By prioritizing security and knowledge-based strategies, Nigeria aims to overcome the threat of terrorism and pave the way for economic growth and development.