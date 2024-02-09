Prime Naija to Debut blockbuster comedy ‘Hotel Labamba’ on February 15

The award-winning blockbuster film ‘Hotel Labamba’ produced by Laide Daramola and directed by Biodun Stephen is going to Prime on February 15, 2024.

Starring stellar actors like Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Ademoye, Lilian Afegbai, Bolaji Ogunmola, Blessing Jessica Obasi, and Femi Adebayo among others. This movie promises to take you on an unforgettable journey from crime to suspense and comedy as it unravels the murder mystery of an influencer who died within the premises. At Hotel Labamba, everyone is a suspect.

Hotel Labamba secured its first award at the 2023 Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, winning Best Comedy Friction Film. The movie also received four awards at the Global Film Festival – Best Feature Film, Best Trailer, Best Director, and Best Assemble Cast. At the Motion Picture International Film Festival, Hotel Labamba won its six award which was the Fiction Feature Film. Hotel Labamba, distributed by Cinemax, continues to receive massive accolades on the international film market.

Hotel Labamba will be available to stream only on Prime Video from February 15, 2024.

Watch the trailer below: