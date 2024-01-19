Prime Video Halts Funding for Africa and the Middle East to Focus on European Originals

Amazon Prime Video has announced that it would be restructuring its modus operandi considering international business and funding.

The streaming service stated that it would discontinue production of its content and staff in Africa and the Middle East.

Although there are shows that have been approved for production in these places, Prime Video has announced that it would no longer produce originals but would instead direct the funding to European original content.

This news does not mean that Prime Video will no longer be available for streaming in Africa and the Middle East but that there will be no more original film production from the giant firm in these regions.

As it continues to focus on European content, Amazon Prime will allegedly split its team in two, with both reporting to Prime Video Europe VP Barry Furlong.

The first of the two European teams is ‘EU Established’, focusing its business on France, the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain. It will be supervised by the country director for France, Brigitte Ricou-Bellan and the other ‘EU Emerging’ will be centred around Nordics, Benelux, and CEE and will be headed by Ritchie Ordonez, director of Benelux, CEE and Turkey.