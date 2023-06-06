Prince Harry Could Face Deportation from the US Following Drug Use Confession

In a remarkable convergence of legal events, Prince Harry is set to become the focal point of a court case in the United States on the same day he is due to make an appearance at London’s High Court. Legal proceedings will unfold in a federal courtroom in Washington DC, where lawyers will demand the release of the Duke of Sussex’s US visa application form. This move could potentially lead to his expulsion from the country.

The case revolves around the manner in which Prince Harry responded to inquiries regarding drug use on his US visa form, which he completed when seeking permission to relocate to America in March 2020. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative political research group in the United States, has filed a lawsuit against the Department for Homeland Security (DHS), aiming to determine if proper protocols were followed when granting the duke his visa.

Prince Harry openly acknowledged his past use of cocaine, marijuana, and magic mushrooms in both his Netflix series and his memoir, Spare. However, under US law, the admission of drug use or any evidence of previous drug-related offenses can serve as grounds for visa rejection.

Lawyers representing the Heritage Foundation have highlighted two pivotal questions from the US DS160 visa form. The first question queries whether the applicant has ever been a drug abuser or addict, while the second inquires about any violations or participation in a conspiracy related to controlled substances.

“There’s a real serious question as to whether or not he should have been admitted,” asserted Sam Dewey, the counsel for the Heritage Foundation, in an interview with Sky News ahead of the court hearing. “The government has taken the position that ‘there’s nothing to see here.’ We’ve taken the position that, no, if you look through all the details of his admissions, you look at the drug laws, you look at the laws on admissions, there’s a real serious question as to whether or not he should have been admitted.”

Dewey further stated, “The alternative, if he didn’t disclose the drug use, then there’s a very serious question as to whether or not proceedings should have begun against him for that.”

Emphasizing the case’s significance to the public interest, Dewey highlighted the Heritage Foundation’s broader concerns regarding the DHS’s adherence to proper visa-granting procedures.

This legal challenge is the latest and most prominent instance in which the visa process has been called into question. Dewey emphasized this point, stating, “We view it as a very serious question – why he’s let in, no problem, given everything that we know [about his drug use] which we’ve explained in detail, and others aren’t let in.”

The Heritage Foundation’s legal team cites the cases of other celebrities, such as celebrity chef Nigella Lawson and musician Pete Doherty, who have faced visa denials or delays due to prior drug use.

In 2010, Doherty was allowed to travel to the US but was swiftly sent back to the UK upon his arrival at JFK airport in New York. Doherty has a history of drug-related convictions.

Similarly, in 2013, Lawson admitted to using cocaine and marijuana during a court case involving her personal assistants. The following year, she was initially prevented from boarding a flight to Los Angeles, California. After a protracted process, she was eventually granted a visa.

The court hearing is expected to span several weeks, commencing with a ruling from the judge regarding whether the US Customs and Border Protection Agency must expedite its efforts to ascertain the records they hold pertaining to the visa application.

Ultimately, the judge will determine whether it is in the public interest to release the prince’s complete visa application or specific sections of it.

Consequently, the public will discover whether Prince Harry either falsely denied drug use or truthfully admitted it, with the US government allowing his entry nonetheless.

Prince Harry is also preparing for a significant moment in his legal battle against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) as he is scheduled to provide evidence at the High Court.

The Duke of Sussex is suing the publisher for alleged unlawful information-gathering practices, including phone hacking, deceptive techniques, and the utilization of private investigators for illicit activities. This marks a historic occasion, as Prince Harry becomes the first prince in 130 years to testify in court.

Initially expected to attend the trial on Monday, Prince Harry will now take the stand on Tuesday.

His legal representative, David Sherborne, highlighted the detrimental impact of the Mirror publisher’s articles on the duke’s relationship with his brother, the Prince of Wales, citing a prevailing “mistrust” that has developed as a result.