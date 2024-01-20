Niyi Akimolayan Puts Rainmakers To The Test On March 1

Rainmakers

Nigerian director and producer Niyi Akinmolayan is set to release a documentary on Prime Video titled “Rainmakers” on March 1, 2024.

The documentary focuses on the producer Niyi Akinmolayan and his crew travelling to 3 states, Oyo, Ogun and Edo, to put to the test which has more power: science or traditional divination.

20 rainmakers prove their powers by calling on their gods to provide rain rather than the weather forecast on apps.

The Rainmakers’ documentary is an Anthill Studios production, and Ade Obatoyinbo does the narration.

