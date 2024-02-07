Red TV Teases New Season of “When Are We Getting Married?”

When Are We Getting Married?

Red TV recently teased its viewers with a trailer for the second season of its hit series, “When Are We Getting Married?” The drama series focuses on two lovers who move in together in hopes of fixing their relationship despite their differences and opinions regarding life.

Season two of “When Are We Getting Married?” is expected to feature a few more celebrity appearances like Neo Akpofure, Vee Iye, Pelumi Buari, Adekunle Olopade, Obehi Aberume, and Ronke Oshodi-Oke.

The new faces will join superstar singer-songwriter Ric Hassani and the lead actress Immaculata Oko-Kasum as they journey through their cohabitation in the same home as young lovers.

