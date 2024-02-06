Rema Becomes First African Artiste To Receive A Chinese Music Award

Rema

Nigerian singer and performer Divine Ikubor (Rema) continues to make history around the globe with his latest award win at the 2024 Hito Music Award.

The artist has, since he shot into the international music spotlight, only had a robust growth in the music industry.

His song “Calm Down” with actress, singer and entrepreneur Selena Gomez further pushed his influence on the global music industry to greater heights with which multiple countries have recognised him.

Recently, the artist made history in China by becoming the first Nigerian and African artist to receive a Chinese music award.

In honour of the impact of his smash song “Calm Down” with Selena Gomez, Rema was awarded Best Collaboration at the 2024 Hito Music Award in the Republic of China.

