Reports Reveal Nigerians Risk the Loss of More Multinationals in 2024 | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Philanthropist Peter Obi donates $50,000 to Anambra Hospital

PalmPay advises customers to update their accounts in line with CBN’s recent directive

Reports reveal Nigerians risk the loss of more multinationals in 2024

US Mission donates office to Lagos agency in solidarity against human trafficking

Peter Obi commends Tinubu’s presidential slash of air travel, advises 60% cut in total governance

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The 2023 presidential candidate and philanthropist disclosed his commitment to building a better Nigeria by concentrating on measurable criteria like the Human Development Index (HDI).

The former governor of Anambra State announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he visited the Immaculate Heart Specialist Hospital in Nkpor, where he pledged to donate $50,000 and N15 million, respectively, to the hospital’s management.

“Driven by my commitment to the real development of Nigeria, using the most measurable standard yardstick, the Human Development Index, HDI, yesterday, I visited a critical health facility, the Immaculate Heart Specialist Hospital in Nkpor, Anambra State.”

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently announced that 3 million bank accounts will be closed if they do not revalidate their BVN/NIN before January 31, 2024.

Upon receiving the directive from CBN, PalmPay has urged its users to update their Know Your Customers (KYC) before the chosen deadline.

A report by Cardinal Stone, a financial solution, has indicated that Nigeria risks losing more multinational firms this year.

The reason has been suggested to be the change in exchange rates, import and clearing procedures, commodity prices, and freight costs.

This all began with the CBN’s floating of the country’s currency in June 2023 when the dollar was priced at N422 and depreciated to N951 in December 2023.

In its bid to counter human trafficking in Nigeria, the United States Mission in Nigeria has donated an office and equipment to the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA).

The US Consul General, Will Stevens, stated that the initiative serves as a remarkable step toward the collective efforts of fighting human trafficking.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) commended President Bola Tinubu on his slash on entourages for air travel, praising him for taking a step toward reducing governance costs.

“While this modest step may be somewhat commendable, what is desirable should be both a 60% reduction in federal official overseas trips as well as a 60% reduction in the size of delegations,” he said.

“This implies that the recently passed federal budget needs to be revised to cut all wasteful and unnecessary items. This is the level of cost-cutting and savings that can impact the present state of the economy meaningfully.”