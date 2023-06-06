Reps Label Nigeria Air Unveiling ‘A Fraud’

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation has raised serious concerns about the unveiling process of Nigeria Air, the national carrier.

During an investigative hearing on Tuesday, representatives from the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and the Ministry of Aviation engaged with the committee. Nnaji Nnolim, the committee chairman, boldly declared the unveiling of Nigeria Air as nothing short of a fraud.

Expressing their dissatisfaction, the committee went a step further and passed a resolution demanding the federal government suspend the operations of Nigeria Air. This move highlights the gravity of their concerns regarding the process and transparency surrounding the establishment of the national carrier.

It is worth noting that Hadi Sirika, the former Minister of Aviation, revealed Nigeria Air just days before the conclusion of the previous administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari. This timing adds another layer of complexity to the situation, raising questions about the intentions and motivations behind the rushed unveiling.

As the committee delves deeper into the matter, it remains to be seen how the federal government will respond to their resolution and address the concerns raised. The fate of Nigeria Air hangs in the balance as stakeholders await a decisive course of action from the relevant authorities.

Read the full statement below.

RESOLUTION OF THE HOUSE OF REPS COMMITTEE ON AVIATION

The Committee after careful evaluation of the issues on deliberation is totally dissatisfied with the actions of the former Minister of Aviation, Sen, Hadi Sirka in going ahead to flag off the operations of Nigeria Air despite a standing Court injunction against such, and without any provision for sustaining the operations of the airline.

We are equally irked by the role played by Ethiopian Airline in this whole process. It does not speak well of the excellent brotherly relationship existing between our two nations.

A careful review of the process indicates the exercise to be highly opaque, shrouded in secrecy, shoddy and capable of ridiculing and tarnishing the image of Nigeria before the international community.

We want to put on record, that the Committee and indeed the National Assembly had no role in the purported launch of Nigeria Air or anything related thereof.

While the Committee and indeed the parliament is not opposed to Nigeria having a National Carrier, as a matter of fact having a National Carrier is highly desirable to us as a people and Nigeria, as a nation. However, such a process should be transparent and all embracing.

We, as a Committee, would not accept any attempt by any individual or group of individuals or organization to hide under the project and siphon our commonwealths.

Consequently, the Committee hereby resolves to:

1. Direct the Federal Ministry of Aviation and its partners in the Nigeria Air project to immediately suspend flights operations and every other actions with respect to the Nigeria Air;

2. Urge our new President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR the President and C-in-C, to as a matter of urgency constitute a high-level Presidential Committee to undertake a holistic Review of the Processes of the whole Nigeria Air project, and advice the government on the way forward.

3. Ensure that all individuals, or groups, or organization involved in the controversial shenanigan named “Nigeria Air Take-Off” are brought to book, prosecuted and sanctioned.