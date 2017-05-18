[The Sexuality Blog]: Right under your nose, people are cashing out on made in Naija porn

It is somewhat ironic that the first person to write about Nigeria’s bourgeoning amateur porn industry without sensationalizing it for clickbait (I’m looking at you Linda), condemning it with righteous fury is a white woman. It is ironic, but unsurprising when we still feign surprise when we see a married woman with a visible pregnancy. But yeah, Nollyporn is a thing now.

It was always going to become a thing. Considering how much porn from the West we consume. Billions of hours of it, so much so that Nigerians are highest consumers of gay porn in Africa. But it also isn’t really a surprise to anyone that Nigerians have been recording themselves having sex and putting it online. In 2011 there was a whole rash of rapes and consensual filming of sexual activity that made it’s way onto the internet, leading to a number of arrests and our first conversations around the boundaries of sex in a technology driven age. But these events really marked the beginning of the amateur pornography movement. A movement that grew as data costs and cost of durable android phones with high powered cameras dropped. As more people made and uploaded videos of themselves having consensual sex in grainy videos on to the internet the demand for ‘rape’ porn seemed to drop.

But the real pioneer of the new wave of pornography is undoubtedly actress and self-professed former prostitute Maheeda. After a semi successful career as a singer in Nigeria, Maheeda relocated to the Netherlands and began to titillate Nigerians with a series of professionally shot nude and semi nude photos. But unlike her predecessor Afrocandy, she did all her titillating on micro-blogging platform Instagram and used the power of the internet and trigger happy click-bait bloggers to market herself as a sex symbol.

But it took a male Instagram user KingTBlak to really blow this thing wide open. Active since late 2013 and having endured a couple of profile deletions (Instagram is strict about female nudity), he’s finally worked out the kinks and now runs a subscription platform where the interested can pay to watch him have sex with rotating revue of women. There are other niche blogs, who primarily use XVideos as their platform for their video explorations and a couple of niche homosexual film makers who use xhamster.

Nollyporn has remained largely amateur because the big budget equipment and background work that proper studios use would draw too much attention and probably put both the participants and owners of the venue where pornography is shot in grave trouble. But yes, they exist, and they’re thriving.

Perhaps it’s time we stopped pretending otherwise.