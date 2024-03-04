RightCard “LemFi (prev. Lemonade Finance)” Restates its Approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

RightCard Payment Services Ltd, trading as LemFi and formerly known as Lemonade Finance, wishes to restate that it is authorised as an International Money Transfer Operator in Nigeria, as well as reaffirming its commitment to complying with the set regulatory framework by the Central Bank of Nigeria, as formally announced in July 2023.

As a licensed International Money Transfer Operator in Nigeria, RightCard “LemFi” is allowed to directly partner with banks to deliver its services and conduct inbound money transfers to Nigeria in line with the Central Bank’s set regulations.

LemFi’s user-friendly platform, with competitive exchange rates and reliably fast transactions, has made it the preferred choice for thousands of customers in the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States.

LemFi’s commitment to quality service delivery to customers and fostering financial inclusion is demonstrated by recent engagement with key stakeholders. In February 2023, RightCard “LemFi” obtained approval from the Bank of Ghana to partner with select payment companies to deliver its money transfer services to Ghana. RightCard “LemFi” is already licensed as an Electronic Money Institution with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.

LemFi customers are encouraged to ignore uninformed reports about otherwise; they can rest assured of continuous delivery of quality service, instant money transfer, competitive exchange rate and zero transaction fee offerings. Prospective customers can download the app from the iOS, Google Play Store, or the website www.lemfi.com.

If you require additional information and updates, please visit our website at www.lemfi.com or write to us at “[email protected]”. Stay connected with us on this exciting journey by following the latest news and developments on our social media channels:

Facebook: UseLemFi

Instagram: @UseLemFi

Twitter: @UseLemFi

Thank you for your continued support.