Rolling Stone Adds Burna Boy’s ‘African Giant’ to the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time

African Giant Burna Boy

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu (Burna Boy) is one of Africa and Nigeria’s pride as the artist has been able to break the Western media barrier with his songs completely.

Being an artist with ardent skills in making music that defies cultures and race, Burna Boy has cracked the code many African artists desire to decipher.

Being a Grammy winner and nominee for the 2024 award show, Burna Boy allows his songs to speak for him in whatever city, bar, restaurant, or country his music is playing.

With the release of his African Giant album in 2019, Burna Boy fully broke into the Western music industry, receiving positive criticism for his songwriting and his infusion of Reggae, Afrobeats, Hip Hop, and R&B.

In African Giant, Burna featured a few foreign artists, including Angèlique Kidjo, Jeremih, Jorja Smith, Serani, Damian Marley, Future, YG, and M.anifest.

The 19-track album was said to be one of the best African albums in 2019.

Recently, Rolling Stone, a reputable American magazine that speaks heavily on music, art, politics, and entertainment, added nine albums to its ‘500 Greatest Albums of All Time’.

Of these nine albums, Burna Boy’s ‘African Giant’ was one of the listed albums as he joined music powerhouses like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé in the recently added albums.

The nine albums added to the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time are:

  1. Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
  2. Beyoncé – Renaissance
  3. Black Uhuru – Red
  4. Burna Boy – African Giant
  5. Gorillaz – Demon Days
  6. Harry Styles – Harry’s House
  7. Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
  8. SZA – S.O.S
  9. Taylor Swift – Folklore
Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 5, 2024

Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend

It’s the weekend in Lagos State; we know you have been waiting all week to be in your space for ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 4, 2024

Davido’s List of 10 Things He Can’t Live Without; Take a Look

The spotlight was on Nigerian singer-songwriter and performer David Adeleke (Davido) as he partook in British GQ’s episode of 10 ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 2, 2024

Weekend Recap: Fave, Angela Okorie, Ruger, Daddy Freeze | These Are The Things You May Have Missed This Weekend

Fave calls out Davido for performing their hit song without her Nigerian singer-songwriter Chidozie Ugochinyere, popularly known as Fave, called ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka December 30, 2023

The 5 Podcasts of The Week

Art and entertainment can be found imbued in almost anything so long as it is well-presented, like these 5 podcasts ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka December 26, 2023

Take A Look At The Celebrities Who Painted The Town Red On Christmas Day

December 25th marked the celebration of Christmas, the day Jesus Christ was born. On this day filled with love, presents, ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka December 18, 2023

Weekend Recap: Harrysong, Pastor B x Spyro, Olaide Okusanya, Blaq Bonez, Toyin Abraham, Yemi Alade | In Case You Missed It

Harrysong begs ex-label boss Kcee for royalties and freedom Nigerian singer Harrysong took to social media to call out his ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail