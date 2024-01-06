Rolling Stone Adds Burna Boy’s ‘African Giant’ to the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu (Burna Boy) is one of Africa and Nigeria’s pride as the artist has been able to break the Western media barrier with his songs completely.

Being an artist with ardent skills in making music that defies cultures and race, Burna Boy has cracked the code many African artists desire to decipher.

Being a Grammy winner and nominee for the 2024 award show, Burna Boy allows his songs to speak for him in whatever city, bar, restaurant, or country his music is playing.

With the release of his African Giant album in 2019, Burna Boy fully broke into the Western music industry, receiving positive criticism for his songwriting and his infusion of Reggae, Afrobeats, Hip Hop, and R&B.

In African Giant, Burna featured a few foreign artists, including Angèlique Kidjo, Jeremih, Jorja Smith, Serani, Damian Marley, Future, YG, and M.anifest.

The 19-track album was said to be one of the best African albums in 2019.

Recently, Rolling Stone, a reputable American magazine that speaks heavily on music, art, politics, and entertainment, added nine albums to its ‘500 Greatest Albums of All Time’.

Of these nine albums, Burna Boy’s ‘African Giant’ was one of the listed albums as he joined music powerhouses like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé in the recently added albums.

The nine albums added to the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time are:

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti Beyoncé – Renaissance Black Uhuru – Red Burna Boy – African Giant Gorillaz – Demon Days Harry Styles – Harry’s House Olivia Rodrigo – Sour SZA – S.O.S Taylor Swift – Folklore