Sanwo-Olu Announces Plan to Launch a State-owned Commercial Airline | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Doom hits Ibadan once again as fire guts the INEC office

Two weeks after the illegal mining incident, which caused the death and destruction of lives and properties, the South East Local Government Area, Ibadan, Oyo State, witnessed a jarring experience.

The fire was said to have sprung up in the building on Friday, January 26, burning a few documents with no casualties recorded.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Adeniran Tella, confirmed a fire outbreak at the INEC office in Ibadan, and he suggested that the fire could have only started through a power surge.

Wike issues out warning to council chairmen over insecurity

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has warned all six council chairmen in Abuja, demanding that they hold monthly security meetings and that failure to do so would result in harsh consequences.

The minister stated that any council chairman who did not hold a monthly meeting would immediately be identified as threatening the capital’s security.

“How will you say you are not holding a monthly security meeting because you don’t have a stipend? Henceforth, any chairman who fails to hold such a meeting will be seen as a threat to security.”

Radboud University offers scholarships to Nigerians and others

Radboud University offers a fully paid tuition scholarship to Nigerians and other international students willing to take master’s courses in the Netherlands.

The scholarship includes fully paid tuition fees and monthly living expenses throughout the student’s stay at the university, including the cost of a visa, residency permit, and health insurance.

Non-EU students are encouraged to apply for the Radboud University Encouragement Scholarship before it closes on January 31, 2024.

Sanwo-Olu announces plan to launch a state-owned commercial airline

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed his intention to construct and launch a new commercial airline that would rival the big airlines in Nigeria.

The governor also shared that the state would soon construct a new airport in Lekki, making it easier for air travellers to meet their destination on time and reducing the workload on the MMIA.

According to Sanwo-Olu, establishing a state-owned airline has been considered and discussed for months. In contrast, the commercial airline is in its final stage as the committee is currently deciding the financing model for the project.

Glo awards its subscribers with business-class return tickets to Europe

Nigerian Telecom provider Glo has extended its benevolence to users in Abuja, Lagos, and Warri as they have been gifted with business class return tickets to Europe (Lagos to Paris, London to Lagos).

The reward can only be accessed by Glo subscribers who have recharged ₦50,000 in a month, while those who are eligible to win a home are required to have recharged at least ₦100,000 in a month.