Senator Ned Nwoko Clamours for Gun Rights in Nigeria | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Naira rises to ₦1,350/$, shows sign of recovery

The naira has shown signs of recovery against the US dollar as it rises from its lowest value in the black (parallel) market.

According to the latest recording, the naira rose to ₦1,350/$ from its staggering ₦1,531/$. Whereas the official market has surpassed the parallel market’s rate as it now trades for ₦1,461 at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX).

AGF confirms FG workers will soon receive salary

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) has announced that the federal government would soon begin to pay the January salaries of the federal government workers as there have been complaints regarding the lack of payment of wages.

According to a memo titled “Delay in the Payment of January 2024 Salary,” it was stated that the salaries would be delayed longer than usual.

The AGF claimed a glitch in the Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFM) platform, hence the delay in rolling out the January wages.

United States of America approves $1 billion firearms sale to Nigeria against terrorism

The United States has agreed to accept a deal of $1 billion arms sale to Nigeria in support of the battle against terrorism and banditry.

Nigeria’s growing concerns for the level of insecurity within has led the country to offer the US a deal which will help in its eradication of insecurity.

The deal, said to be valued at $1 billion, includes the purchase of 12 AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters. The AH-1Z Viper is a versatile attack helicopter built for multiple missions, including reconnaissance, escort, and strike functions.

EFCC chases after ex-NDDC boss for alleged ₦3.6 billion fraud

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has requested an arrest warrant for ex-NDDC Executive Director Tuoyo Omatsuli from Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court.

The warrant aims to force Tuoyo Omatsuli to attend his trial, as he has been allegedly charged with ₦3.6 billion fraud.

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) previous executive director, Omatsuli, Building Associates Limited, Francis Momoh, and Don Parker Properties Limited had once been accused of a money laundering conspiracy revolving ₦3.6 billion before Saliu Saidu retried the case in Federal High Court in Ikoyi.

Senator Ned Nwoko clamours for gun rights in Nigeria

Senator Ned Nwoko announced his vision for Nigerians in the face of danger and the method of reducing insecurity in the country.

The lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial District proposed a bill enabling Nigerians to carry firearms for self-defence.

“An amendment bill allowing civilian firearm ownership must be introduced in the Senate. My bill on self-defence and firearms ownership regulation, currently listed in the Senate awaiting its first reading, deals with this pressing issue,” he said.