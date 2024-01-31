Senators and Others to Formulate Policies Against Insecurity in Nigeria | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Between Atiku and Tinubu’s words against each other

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The ex-vice president and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar Atiku, threw jabs at President Bola Tinubu as he accused the ruler of being incapable of addressing the insecurity in the country concerning the recent kidnappings and killings and called for his resignation if he could not fulfil his tasks.

The president then responded to Atiku’s allegations by calling PDP’s chieftains reckless as he mentioned that he was on top of the country’s situation.

A statement by the president released through his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said, “We like to believe that Alhaji Atiku is still not nursing the hangover of his electoral defeat and now latches on to any issue to attack President Tinubu.”

The members of the Rivers State Assembly have demanded that the governor of Rivers, Siminalayi Fubara, withdraw his recent appointments of officials into his government.

The demand was made known in a letter signed by Martin Amaewhule, who, according to the assembly, found the appointment of Goodlife Ben as the acting chairman of the Rivers State Local Government Service Commission violated the law.

“This law does not grant the Governor any power to appoint anyone, however, as Chairman or Member of the Commission even in an acting capacity,” the letter reads.

“We call on you to withdraw these appointments without further delay, and please accept the assurances of our warm regards.”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to take control of all revenues generated from crude oil sales by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

According to the new directive, the NNPCL will now provide CBN with receipts for the sale of crude oil in the country, which the apex bank will then proceed to document and verify.

The federal government has officially welcomed the 37 members of the tripartite committee to office.

The committee will propose a new national minimum wage, which will be effective for all Nigerian workers.

The committee will be led by Bukar Goni Aji, the former head of service of the federation, as the committee will include members from the federal and state governments, the private sector, and organised labour (NLC and TUC).

Senate President Godswill Akpabio revealed that the Senate will discuss the country’s insecurity growth with the president next week.

This meeting will be taking place to combat the killings and kidnappings in Nigeria, which have left the citizens internally displaced and terrified to travel within the territory.

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, once again requested the creation of state police, reminding the government that Amotekun was formed in the SouthWest due to the government’s negligence in creating room for state police in all states.