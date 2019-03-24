Seyi Omooba: ”I shouldn’t be punished for my homophobia, I was born this way”

Seyi Omooba, the actress cast to play a bisexual character in the upcoming UK production of The Colour Purple, was recently axed from the project after a 2014 homophobic Facebook post resurfaced. ”I do not believe you can be born gay. I do not believe homosexuality is right, though the law of this land has made it legal.” she said in the post. The two theatres staging the show – the Curve in Leicester and the Birmingham Hippodrome – said the actress’s comments had “caused significant and widely expressed concerns both on social media and in the wider press”.

But now through her publicist, Omooba revealed that although she respects the decision of the producers to axe her from the production, she shouldn’t be punished for her homophobia regardless. ”I was born this way, homophobia is a natural reaction to homosexuality which is an aberration. I want to thank the casting agents, the referrals and everyone involved that led up to me being cast as Celie in The Colour Purple, Frank Collins, Susan Hawthorne, Gina Balogun, thank you. I still stand by my Facebook post from 2014. Nothing has changed.”