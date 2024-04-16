Shaffy Bello, Chidi Mokeme, Kunle Remi and Funke Daramola Conclude Principal Photography of “Rock City”

When in need of a movie rich in action and crime-thriller, there are very few actors who can pull an excellent performance in the roles they’ve been assigned.

In ‘Rock City’, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Remi, Chidi Mokem, and Funke Daramola are cast to deliver a phenomenal performance in the Nollywood movie.

‘Rock City’ is directed by James Abinibi and depicts the intriguing and intertwining story of love and war. The film explores beyond the life of the busy and lively city of Abeokuta, diving deeper into shadows, the activities that occur within and the moving figures in control of darkness.

Although ‘Rock City’ has no release date, it is expected to take glory as one of the best crime-thriller films produced in Nollywood.