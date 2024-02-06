Share Your #LoveThruTime Story and Win Big with Infinix This Valentine

Valentine’s Day isn’t just a day; it’s a season of love, memories, and nostalgic moments that deserve to be celebrated. Between the 1st and 29th of February 2024, Infinix is dedicated to making love felt in more ways than one. Whether through the heart-touching posts online or the joy of winning in stores, there’s enough love for everyone.

To win Infinix’s newest HOT 40 smartphone, share your #LoveThruTime on social media. To participate:

• Follow @InfinixNigeria

• Share a throwback video or picture of you and your bae.

• Caption with a sweet story of how you met and use the hashtags #LoveThruTime #NostalgicLoveMoments#LoveThruTime

Entries close on the 13th of February.

Infinix’s Season of Love: Win Over 600,000 Naira Worth of Prizes

That’s not all, Infinix is also set to make this love season themost memorable yet for their walk-in customers, as they stand a chance to win over 600,000 Naira worth of gifts.

● From now till 29th of February, 2024, buy any Infinix HOT 40, Note 30, or Zero 30 smartphone model and receive instant gifts 

● You also automatically enter the raffle to win over 600,000 Naira worth of prizes for you and your loved one

● The Raffle draw will be done across the seven regions on the 29th February. One winner will be selected from each region to win the grand prize.

You also get amazing discounts on Hot 30 series models during the love season.

Promo Period runs from Feb 1st, 2024 – Feb 29th, 2024.

For more details and information on all promos, follow InfinixNigeria on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok.

Tags: , , , , ,

