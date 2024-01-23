Showmax Announces Release Date for Flawsome Season 2, Drops Trailer

Showmax dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated season 2 of Flawsome, an AMVCA-nominated drama series featuring Bisola Aiyeola, Enado Odigie, Sharon Ooja, and Ini Dima-Okojie.

The new TV series season is expected to be released on February 12, 2024, as the trailer teases us with suspenseful and exciting scenes that we do not want to miss.

Flawsome displays the lives of four excellent women: Dolapo, Ivie, Ifeyinwa, and Ramat, who form an unbreakable bond on their quest to attain individual growth.

Season 2 of Flawsome promises to be more introspective than the last season, as it will dive deeper into the lives of the women, addressing the questions that were left unanswered in the previous season.

In season one of Flawsome, all four women lived different lives with different tales to tell, but they still supported each other through whatever hardship and good news they had to share.

In season one, we watched as Ifeyinwa (Bisola Aiyeola), a tech executive, found out that she was not the successor her father had chosen after her death; Ivie (Sharon Ooja) had hit a significant milestone in her fashion career, Ramat (Ini Dima-Okojie) was battling the reality of her marriage which she thought was to be perfect, and Dolapo (Enado Odigie) was facing a career crisis.

Flawsome season 2 will be released on February 12, with consecutive episodes dropped every Thursday on the streaming platform Showmax.

You can watch the trailer of Flawsome Season 2 here.