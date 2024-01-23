Star-crossed Lovers Toni Tone and Taye Share Their Love Story on First Episode of Only Feelings Are Real

The Founder of Kai Collective, a show that gives insight into the stories surrounding human relationships, finally sat down with lovers Toni Tone and Taye as they opened up about their relationship and how they had to make it work.

Not him trying to catch me out 👀😅🤣 pic.twitter.com/FjiTJE7Jwv — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) January 22, 2024

The couple shares secrets about how they maintained their relationship despite the long distance, and Taye nearly catches Toni slipping with a hilarious question.

The first episode of Only Feelings Are Real can be watched here.