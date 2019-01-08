Sterling breaks records as they partner with Uber, Taxify to announce new brand identity

Since Sterling Bank Plc., Nigeria’s leading commercial bank announced a change in its brand identity to reflect the evolution of the bank from ‘shooting for the moon’ to becoming the ‘rising sun’, we have noticed that quite a number of cars have been branded with their new identity.

To support the new brand identity, they had a partnership with Uber and Taxify to strategically place the new logo on some of their cars. This led to conversations on social media and a lot of people thinking it was just branded official cars.

Sterling Bank is the very first brand in Africa to have a partnership of this magnitude with the taxi service companies. The commercial bank has since fully embraced technology to deliver some of the most innovative and market-disrupting social media campaigns as we saw with the ‘rocket man, shooting for the moon’.

There is no doubt that the new logo is simpler, more dynamic and sophisticated in look. It echoes the bank’s evolution from legacy banking into a new and agile bank delivering disruptive financial solutions.