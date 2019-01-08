Article

Sterling breaks records as they partner with Uber, Taxify to announce new brand identity

Since Sterling Bank Plc., Nigeria’s leading commercial bank announced a change in its brand identity to reflect the evolution of the bank from ‘shooting for the moon’ to becoming the ‘rising sun’, we have noticed that quite a number of cars have been branded with their new identity.

To support the new brand identity, they had a partnership with Uber and Taxify to strategically place the new logo on some of their cars. This led to conversations on social media and a lot of people thinking it was just branded official cars.

Sterling Bank is the very first brand in Africa to have a partnership of this magnitude with the taxi service companies. The commercial bank has since fully embraced technology to deliver some of the most innovative and market-disrupting social media campaigns as we saw with the ‘rocket man, shooting for the moon’.

There is no doubt that the new logo is simpler, more dynamic and sophisticated in look. It echoes the bank’s evolution from legacy banking into a new and agile bank delivering disruptive financial solutions.

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor January 8, 2019

Access Bank/Diamond Bank Merger: Customers now have access to the largest ATM network in Nigeria

Have you ever had to withdraw less than initially planned because of ATM charges on withdrawals from other banks? How ...

Sponsor January 7, 2019

Samson Siasia, Joseph Yobo, others to play at the TAP iNitiative #PVCFootball Awareness Match

Super Eagles 1994 and 2013 AFCON winners will be playing a PVC novelty match at the Legacy stadium, inside National ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 7, 2019

Infinix & Davido Live in Concert

Davido Live in concert was turnt to the max and the cheers from the Infinix intelligent X-Family sent Eko Atlantic ...

Sponsor January 7, 2019

Civic Monitor launches Know-Your-Candidates tool to help voters compare presidential candidates

Civic Monitor, a civil society organisation driving a new wave of engagement in the democratic process, today unveiled its Know-Your-Candidates ...

Sponsor January 3, 2019

Nkechi ‘Ink’ Eze of Aso Ebi Bella dances at MAPOLY, plus all the fun that went down at the MTN Pulse Campus Invasion

Opeyemi Awoyemi of Jobberman Nigeria, an online career portal; Ink Eze of Aso Ebi Bella, an online platform that focuses ...

Sponsor December 29, 2018

Burna Boy makes up for late start with brilliant performances at Burna Live

True to his word, Burna Boy gave a multitude of fans an unforgettable musical experience at the ‘Burna Live’ concert ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail