Strike Suspended: NLC and TUC Backtrack on Subsidy Removal Protest; Reps to Grill Aviation and Justice Ministries Officials Today on Nigeria Air Project | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

Strike Suspended: NLC and TUC Backtrack on Subsidy Removal Protest

In a significant development, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have announced the suspension of the nationwide strike that was scheduled to commence on Wednesday, protesting the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The decision to suspend the proposed strike and mass protest came after a meeting between leaders of the organized labour and representatives of the federal government. The labour centres and the government officials have agreed to reconvene on June 19 for further negotiations.

The meeting between NLC and the representatives of the federal government focused on the fallout from the removal of the fuel subsidy. Joe Ajaero, the president of the NLC, along with his team, arrived at the presidential villa on Monday evening for discussions.

It’s worth noting that the NLC was absent from the meeting between government representatives and organized labour on Sunday, while representatives of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) were present. The national industrial court, shortly after the start of Monday’s meeting, issued a ruling restraining both TUC and NLC from embarking on the planned industrial action.

The presiding judge, Olufunke Anuwe, instructed the unions to halt the strike pending the hearing and determination of the ex parte motion filed by the federal government.

The removal of fuel subsidy was declared by President Bola Tinubu in his inauguration speech on May 29. This announcement led to long queues at petrol stations and an increase in the pump price of fuel nationwide.

The previous meeting between organized labour and the government team ended in a deadlock, prompting a rescheduling for Sunday.

The labour unions are adamant that the new price template introduced by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) should be reversed to the previous pump price before meaningful negotiations can proceed.

During the last meeting, the federal government representatives included Dele Alake, the spokesperson for the government’s delegation; Mele Kyari, the group CEO of NNPCL; Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); and Adams Oshiomhole, the former governor of Edo State. Other attendees were George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF); Zacch Adedeji, the executive secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC); and Yemi Adetunji, the executive vice president, downstream, of NNPCL.

Resolutions Reached at the Meeting

Following the discussions, both organized labour and the government team have agreed to establish a joint committee responsible for reviewing proposals regarding wage increases or awards. This committee will also create a framework and timeline for implementation.

Other resolutions include a review of the World Bank-financed cash transfer scheme to explore the inclusion of low-income earners in the program, revival of the CNG conversion program in collaboration with labor centres, addressing issues in the education sector, and establishing a framework for the completion of refinery rehabilitation.

Additionally, the federal government is expected to devise a framework for road maintenance and the expansion of rail networks throughout the country.

Reps to Grill Aviation and Justice Ministries Officials Today on Nigeria Air Project

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation has made a decision to reschedule its investigative hearing regarding the controversial launch of Air Nigeria, the country’s national carrier during the administration of Muhammadu Buhari. The committee had initially invited relevant stakeholders to attend the hearing in Abuja, which was originally scheduled for Monday. However, due to a delay by the committee’s chairman, Nnolim Nnaji, stakeholders had left the venue before his arrival, resulting in the need for a new hearing date.

Among the stakeholders invited to the hearing were the Ministry of Aviation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, Airline Operators of Nigeria, Ethiopian Airlines, and aviation fuel (Jet-A1) suppliers.

Apologizing for the inconvenience caused, Nnaji requested that the hearing be postponed to 3 PM on Tuesday. This rescheduling comes after the Buhari administration’s failure to deliver on the establishment of Nigeria Air, the national carrier, which faced considerable controversy.

The Federal Government, in disregard of a court order prohibiting further action on the project, excluded domestic airlines under the Airline Operators of Nigeria and entered into an agreement with Ethiopian Airlines to launch the Nigerian carrier. Consequently, the Airline Operators of Nigeria took legal action against the government and its agencies to halt the process.

In a separate development, the House of Representatives has summoned the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Auditor General for the Federation, and the Accountant General of the Federation over the payment of N32.5 billion to two companies, Messrs GSCL Consulting, and Biz Plus, without proper records.

Furthermore, the House has summoned the Managing Directors/Chief Executive Officers of several oil companies, including Exxon Mobil and Nigeria Agip Oil Company, to appear before the committee investigating the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue from illegal crude oil sales in 2015 and all crude oil exports and sales by Nigeria from 2014 to the present.

During the ongoing investigative hearing, the committee questioned the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Bashir Jamoh, who revealed that the Federal Government had yet to collect approximately $1.7 billion in judgment debt from a company found guilty of providing false declarations about the Nigerian crude oil it had taken.

The committee chair emphasized the need for the Central Bank of Nigeria to clarify the payments made to the firms, particularly considering that the Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, denied knowledge of the payment.

While the 9th House of Representatives is nearing the end of its term, the chairman emphasized that all agencies, officials, and companies summoned by the committee have an obligation to respond to the summons, noting that the committee has the authority to issue a bench warrant for their arrest if necessary.

Jamoh later informed journalists that the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency is still pursuing the case in court. In 2013, the agency was directed by the Attorney General’s office to coordinate two technical teams to gather data on the actual lifting of crude oil and the final destination points to identify any discrepancies in revenue records.

Keyamo Fined N10 Million by Court for Frivolous Suit Against Atiku

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ruled in favor of Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the last presidential election, in a suit filed against him by Festus Keyamo, a former minister of state for Labour and Productivity. Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), had sought the arrest and prosecution of Atiku by Nigeria’s anti-corruption agencies on allegations of corruption. However, Judge James Omotosho dismissed the suit at the preliminary stage, declaring it frivolous, and awarded a total of N10 million against Keyamo.

The judge ordered Keyamo to pay N5 million to Atiku and another N5 million to the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC). Additionally, the court imposed a 10 percent interest rate per annum until full payment is made.

Judge Omotosho dismissed Keyamo’s suit after upholding the preliminary objection filed by Atiku’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, and ICPC’s lawyer, Oluwakemi Odogun. He ruled that the suit lacked merit and constituted an abuse of court process.

In his suit, Keyamo, through his counsel Festus Ukpe, sought an order to compel the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and ICPC to invite or arrest Atiku based on allegations made in an affidavit by Michael Achimugu. The affidavit claimed that Atiku had used a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to corruptly enrich himself during his time as Vice President of Nigeria.

In response, Atiku, represented by Mr. Ozekhome, raised a preliminary objection, arguing that Keyamo lacked the standing to institute the suit as he failed to demonstrate any personal injury beyond that suffered by other members of the public. Mr. Ozekhome described Keyamo as a busybody and meddlesome interloper, asserting that the suit lacked any reasonable cause of action.

The court agreed with Mr. Ozekhome, stating that Keyamo did not establish any special interest or demonstrate personal damage suffered. The judge also criticized Keyamo’s ultimatum to the CCB, ICPC, and EFCC to arrest, investigate, and prosecute Atiku within 72 hours, noting that such a timeline was inadequate for a proper investigation and prosecution. The court deemed Keyamo’s actions to be in bad faith, particularly considering his position as a lawyer.

The judge commended the EFCC and ICPC for their professionalism in not succumbing to Keyamo’s demands and emphasized the importance of treating public institutions with respect and protection.

Tribunal Dismisses Rhodes-Vivour’s Bid to Combine Petition with PDP

The Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed an application by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour Party (LP) candidate, to consolidate his petition with that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Olajide Adediran. The tribunal also rejected Rhodes-Vivour’s application to call additional witnesses in support of his petition.

Justice Ashom, speaking on behalf of the three-member tribunal, explained that while petitions can be consolidated under certain conditions, it was evident that the parties involved in the two petitions were different. Rhodes-Vivour is actually a respondent in the PDP’s petition, and the issues and reliefs sought by the parties differ significantly, making consolidation inappropriate.

Regarding the application to call additional witnesses, the tribunal noted that the names of these witnesses were not included in the original list filed along with the petition. According to the tribunal, such information should have been filed within the specified 21-day period as mandated by the constitution. As the petitioner did not seek an extension of time to file the list, the tribunal concluded that he was precluded from doing so.

In the interest of justice, the tribunal allowed Rhodes-Vivour to call 30 witnesses in support of his case, while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was permitted to call 10 witnesses. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy were also given permission to call 30 witnesses, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) was allowed 20 witnesses. These numbers include witnesses to be subpoenaed by the parties.

With these directions, the pre-hearing sessions of the petition concluded, and further proceedings were adjourned until Tuesday, June 13, when the tribunal will begin hearing the petitions.

Chaos Erupts in Benue Assembly over Speaker Election

Tensions ran high in the Benue State House of Assembly on Monday as members engaged in a heated shouting match during the election of the speaker. The session commenced with Governor Hyacinth Alia inaugurating the 10th assembly, paving the way for the 32 members to elect their speaker and deputy speaker.

The position of speaker was designated for Gboko Local Government Area (LGA) in Benue North-West. Notably, the governor hails from Vandeikya LGA in Benue North-East, while the Deputy Governor represents Otukpo LGA in Benue South Senatorial District.

Two candidates emerged for the position: Becky Orpine, who represented Gboko East, and Aondonna Hyacinth Dajo, the member representing Gboko West.

Orpine, the preferred choice of the Pro-George Akume faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with the support of the State Working Committee, emphasized the importance of women’s participation in politics during her nomination acceptance speech.

Dajo, however, garnered the backing of the governor and his APC loyalists in the state. In his acceptance speech, he portrayed himself as a humble and flexible candidate willing to collaborate effectively.

During the first round of voting, both candidates received an equal number of votes, resulting in a tie of 16 votes each. Consequently, another round of voting was announced by the assembly clerk.

Cephas Diako, the representative of Konshisha Constituency and the sole member of the Labour Party, called for the subsequent round of voting to be conducted without the presence of the governor, the senator-elect for Benue North-West, and the party leadership. Diako argued that their presence exerted undue pressure on the members to sway their votes in favor of particular candidates.

The house took a 10-minute break to allow members to consult with one another regarding their preferred choice for the speaker. However, when the second round of voting commenced, chaos erupted as members engaged in a loud shouting match. The commotion arose from allegations of some members attempting to exert influence and manipulate the voting process in favor of a specific candidate.

For several minutes, supporters from the pro-Akume and pro-Alia factions vehemently called for the cancellation of the second round of voting, citing concerns about undue influence on the process.